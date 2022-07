Is there still room for new wind turbines?

Renewable energy in Radevormwald



There is still room for wind turbines.



These wind turbines are located in the district of Radeformwald near Feldmannshaus. It is envisaged that other systems will be added.

Photo: Stefan Gelsbach





Radiformwald The black and green state government wants to push the expansion of wind power. Legal obstacles must be removed. Systems must also be buildable on affected forest areas. How is the situation in Radeformwald?