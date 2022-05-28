Is the smallpox vaccination back with the monkeypox outbreak? – Science

Berlin (dpa) – To this day, the scar on the upper arm of many adults attests to this: in 1967, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a global smallpox vaccination campaign, during which billions were vaccinated.

It was the beginning of the end of the disease. It has raged for thousands of years before. A smallpox-like rash has been found in Egyptian mummies. According to the US Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), three out of ten infected people have died. As early as 1980, the World Health Organization declared smallpox to be eradicated worldwide.

