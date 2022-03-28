Is Julian a 14 year old in Zirndorf?

The case of a missing teenager occupies the Bavarian police. The boy disappeared from custody during the night. Police suspect Julian may be near Nuremberg.

Where is Julian Zdolsky? A police search in Ochsenfurt (Würzburg region) has been looking for clues about the whereabouts of the 14-year-old boy from Giebelstadt since Saturday. The teen was last seen by his parents on a Friday evening around 8 p.m. in his children’s room.

At about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Julian disappeared from the room without a trace. As the boy might be in a helpless situation, the police decided to conduct a public search for the boy. There is currently no evidence that a crime was committed, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

Missing Teen: Is Julian near Nuremberg?

Picture of a missing boy: Police are asking for information on Julian’s whereabouts. (Source: Lower Franconia Police Headquarters)

However, investigators suspect that Julian may be in the district of Zirndorf (Fürth district) near Nuremberg. The young Bavarian is described as slender and 1.88 meters tall – he is said to weigh around 73 kilograms. Julian has shoulder length blonde hair.

More recently, he’s been wearing dark blue running pants, a gray and black hoodie – and white or gray Adidas shoes.

Witnesses with information about Julian’s whereabouts can contact the police in Ochsenfurt at 09331/87410 and investigators in Zirndorf at 0911/969270.