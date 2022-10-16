Is Apple Bank Coming? The grandmother no one expected, here’s how it would work

Apple is preparing to become a bank, too. No, this is not a joke but the latest news that the Cupertino OEM has been working on for the next few years. Here’s how it should all work

Over the past few years, apple It has managed to expand its empire and establish itself as a reference brand for various sectors. In addition to iPhone, iPad and Mac, various Apple Watches, AirPods, Apple TV, etc. have also become cult objects.

It is clear that the idea of ​​​​the California corporation does not stop, on the contrary. There are many ambitious projects at stake, and some of them could become a reality in the next few months. one for all: be a bank. You read that right, the world’s number one tech company wants to deliver another solution to its clients.

Apple Bank, the latest novelty designed by the company is incredible

You would have thought of that before apple Maybe Bank? A while ago, the California company announced a new savings tool, which is Apple Card. This is another tool launched by Cupertino OEM that will be configured with all financial services currently available to users.

A high yield savings account comes along with Goldman Sachs, One of the most important investment banks in the world. Its availability has already been fixed in the coming months, and it will be possible to find it directly in the Wallet app for all those who live in the US and They use the Apple Card every day.

The idea is to let consumers save themselves Daily cashIt is a cashback tool range from 1% to 3% on total spending. These are just the latest financial instruments that the company has made available to US users. There is an example too Apple Pay later, A variant of Klarna that allows you to split the payment into four installments without interest.

Once everything is activated, those who join Apple Card will be able to get 3% refund On purchases made through Apple Pay with select partners such as Uber, Walgreens, Nike, T-Mobile and Exxoon Mobil. Then the percentage drops for all other purchases. At the moment there is no news of this kind in the rest of the world, but who knows that the success of the initiative will not pay off for Apple. To move even on European soil.