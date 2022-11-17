Ironman 70.3 from Panama, qualifying for the World Cup in Finland

On demand, athletes will have to compete at full strength. So it will be again Ironman 70.3 Panamanow for the 2023 edition, which is scheduled for March 12th.

“Beginning next year, Panama It is the only country in the region that has competed in the Latin American Triathlon Championships, we are the only country with a championship Iron Man 70.3said Rena Aguirre, director Ironman 70.3 from Panama.

The athletes are running 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 21 km of running, All this must be done in between Amador Bridge and Sinta Costera I, II and III“, explained Aguirre About Iron Man version 70.3 of Panama Next year, which will hold an exhibition on March 10th and 11th, 2023, and then the next day, March 12th, will be the competition.

The new version of iron man 70.3 king of panama, He is also eligible for The world of Iron Man Next year he will be in Finland.

according to Rina Aguirre No less than 1,500 fins are expected to participate and where 80% of them are expected to be foreigners, there are already registered athletes from Colombia and Costa Rica, among other countries in the region, as well as from Europe, including Spain and Portugalhe is.

At least 300 to 400 Panamanian athletes are expected to participate, with personalities like Billy Gordon, Ernesto Fernandez, Among other things. “They are focused on the Latin American team,” Aguirre said.

When the new version of Ironman 70.3 from Panama 2023, A contribution of 50,000 balboas has been disclosed by the Panama mayor’s office and for 2024 a contribution of 70,000 balboas has been announced, according to the mayor of the capital. Jose Luis Fabrega.