Iran-Russia-Turkey summit: Syria talks without Syria (7/21/2022)

Syria is at the heart of the tripartite summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey. Erdogan and Putin met in the Islamic Republic to participate with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in the conference on Syria in the Astana format, from the old name for the capital of Kazakhstan where Iran, Russia and Turkey opened talks in 2017 to try to solve the problem. Syrian conflict.

No representative of Syria participated, neither the government nor the oppositionTehran and Moscow have long sided with the Damascus regime, which has also offered it military support for more than a decade, while Ankara supports what remains of the anti-Assad opposition in the northern region of the country. Recep Tayyip Erdogan supports and arms anti-regime revolutionaries who patrol the country’s northwest borders, and aims to expand Turkey’s military presence in the northeast as well.In the framework of anti-Kurdish action, considering that the militias of the People’s Protection Units and other armed factions are terrorists. The Turkish president announced two months ago his intention to establish a security zone 30 km deep from the Turkish-Syrian border, but the Ankara army has not moved yet and today Erdogan has not been able to get the green light from Iran for the military campaign. . “Any attack on Syria will be harmful to Turkey and the region, to the benefit of the terrorists,” the Supreme Leader of Iran warned during his talks with the Turkish president, while Tehran’s Foreign Ministry declared that it should be opposed. To create a security belt that Erdogan would like to have on the border after the operation. Tehran argues that foreign forces should leave Syria, but it only refers to the US military. Ibrahim Raisi said that “the Syrian issue must be resolved through negotiations,” accusing the “American occupation forces” of destabilizing the region, and we believe that only the Syrian nation should take a decision in its internal affairs, without the interference of other countries. Assad comments on the summit, contenting himself with informing him that Syria will cut all ties with Ukraine, as a sign of loyalty with Russian allies.

In the 16-point press release issued by the Iranian authorities at the end of the summit, the attack on the Israeli authorities is not lacking. “We condemn the continued Israeli military attacks in Syria, including on civilian infrastructure,” the memorandum stated. The three leaders also expressed their “deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Syria and opposition to all unilateral sanctions.” With human rights, such as Human Rights Watch and the Syrian Network for Human Rights, according to the three leaders, Syria is now a safe country and policies for the “voluntary” return of refugees should be facilitated, as mentioned in point 11. Significant concern expressed by Syrian refugees in Turkey, whose number has now exceeded three millions.

The document concludes by announcing the nineteenth international meeting on Syria in the Astana format at the end of 2022, which will be held in the Russian Federation at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.