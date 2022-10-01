Iran, an American businessman released from prison since 2015

He was the tallest American man in Iranian prisons. Now Siamak Namazi, a businessman who was arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 for collaborating with a hostile force, has been released from prison for a week, possibly renewable. The announcement came from the United Nations Secretariat. As part of the same process, Siamak’s father, 85-year-old Bakir Namazi, was allowed to leave the country and return to the United States for health reasons.

Baqer Namazi, a former UNICEF official with Iranian and US citizenship, was himself arrested in 2016 when he returned to Iran to visit his son in prison. He also condemns, he was released from prison due to illness, but was never allowed to leave Iran.

His lawyer confirmed the news of Siamak’s temporary release: “Now, for the first time in six years, he is at his home in Tehran with his parents.” The Revolutionary Guards arrested Siamak, the head of an Emirati oil group. His conviction, which human rights organizations have challenged, was later confirmed on appeal in 2017.

His release shows how Washington and Tehran diplomacy continue to negotiate, albeit under the influence. Evidence of this is the announcement of “Norn News” agency, which reported that billions of dollars of Iranian assets blocked due to US sanctions are about to be “unfrozen”.