iPhone | Why can’t I download apps from the App Store: Here’s the solution | iOS | Apple | Applications | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Mobile applications have become essential tools for all users iOS, is a clear example of WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform that your friends, family or co-workers surely use to communicate from anywhere in the world. This time we will teach you how to solve a fairly common problem that affects most Internet users, which is that the Apple App Store does not allow you to download or update any application. Take note.

There are various reasons why Apple does not allow you to download applications from its store mentioned above, for example, one of them is related to compatibility, because in this case the version of the operating system iOS Your iPhone is not up to date enough to support this software, you will not be able to run it.

However, iOS 10 or higher users recently reported that the following warning appears when trying to download or update an app from the App Store: “The account does not belong to this store. Your account is not valid for use in the US store”, What does this mean? The store country may be incorrectly configured.

The solution when you can’t download apps from the App Store

First, enter “Settings” or “Settings” of your iPhone, you can locate it with a cogwheel or gear icon.

Click your name at the top, below it says “Apple ID, iCloud, content, and purchases.”

A new window will open, click on “Content and Purchases” > “Sign Out” > “Sign Out”.

The next step is to access content and purchases To connect, you will automatically receive a message that you will be directed to the iTunes Store in the country where you purchased your iPhone.

Finally, try downloading an app.

Change the region or country of the App Store

Before starting the process, it is recommended that you cancel your booking subscriptions and wait for refunds to be made of the corresponding balance. It is important to clarify that you may lose the balance associated with your Apple ID, similarly, you will have to download apps, music, movies, books, etc. again, some of which are likely not available in the App Store in your country. MCC.

Go back to Settings > Your Name > Content & Purchases > View Account.

You will likely be asked to sign in with your iCloud account, set it up and choose “Country/Region” > “Change Country or Region”.

Choose your new country/region, of course the country you are currently in.

After reviewing the terms and conditions, click “I agree” > “I agree”.

Add a payment method, carefully and without giving any information to anyone, enter the information you were asked, when you are done, click the “Next” button.

Finally, restart your device and try to download or update apps, it is hard for you not to be able to do this, if this is your case then there is no other choice but to contact Apple technical support by clicking here.

