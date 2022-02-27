iPhone: What are the steps to follow to make calls without my number showing up to the other person | iOS | hidden calls | Applications | Applications | Apple | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | nda | nnni | Technique

At times when privacy is so important, there are those who have to make constant phone calls to customers or to find out more about renting or selling.

This is where you communicate with many people and you don’t always want the recipient to know your phone number. For this, there is a simple trick that can be done through a file Iphone And communicate privately.

There are different ways to contact someone in incognito mode, and the most common tricks are as follows: Location * 67 or #31# Then your cell phone number; However, there are times when it can fail. If you want to try another method, we tell you here in detail and it is available on mobile iOS.

How to call privately using my iPhone

First, open the “Settings” of your mobile phone Iphone You’ll find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon.

Scroll down until you find the "Phone" section, enter there.

Now, tap on the “Show Caller ID” option.

Finally, deactivate the switch called “Show ID”, it will be activated by default.

Done, the person receiving your call won’t know it’s you because the notification”No caller ID“, means your phone number will not appear and therefore you will not be able to answer the call. Keep in mind that most users do not answer unknown numbers, let alone unknown numbers, but on certain occasions it will be very useful.