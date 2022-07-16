iPhone: This is how you can fix iOS storage issues | Smartphone | nda | nnni | sports game

Among the biggest problems you can encounter with a file Iphone Not having enough space to save any kind of information and this affects the performance of the file smart phone.

For these cases, there is a very practical method Available memory It consists of removing unused applications which, by default, only take up space that you can use in other files. in sportsWe explain in detail what the procedure is.

This is how you can fix iPhone storage issues

The first thing you should do is go to Settings on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Then go to the section general And go to iPhone storage.

And go to iPhone storage. Among the options, tap Uninstall Unused Apps and that’s it.

In this way, you can apply this trick whenever you have little space on your iPhone thus deleting unnecessary apps.

Steps to unlock iPhone with your voice

First, on the screen Iphone Make dots of your PIN with a sign (not erased), this step is very important because later you will work on your password gesture (must be numbers).

Make dots of your PIN with a sign (not erased), this step is very important because later you will work on your password gesture (must be numbers). Enter the settings, you will find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon.

Now, find and click on “Accessibility” > “Voice Control” section.

Here you will touch “Assign Order” > “Create New Order”.

The next step is to write a sentence in the “Phrase” section such as: “Unlock my phone please”.

At the bottom, tap Unchecked > Perform custom gesture.

Create the same gesture as your PIN code with the help of the points you selected on the screen.

Click Save.

Finally, lock your cell phone and say again that you have registered, in this case “Unlock my phone please”.

It’s over, that will be it. You are Iphone It will automatically open with the voice command you recorded. Don’t let anyone know about this because they can access the information stored on your device. to take it into account.

How to Quickly Lock iPhone Rotation

In this way, it is enough to just give two short touches on the back of the Iphone So that the screen rotates quickly. Also, you can make it effective if you have iOS 14 and later.

First, go to your mobile phone menu and open Settings .

. Then go to the section Accessibility and choose game .

and choose . When you’re done, click the Run button.

Click now on double click .

. Among the options, you will give a lock rotation tab.

Then, you will just have to press your finger twice on the back of your iPhone thus saving time.

In the event of insufficient taps, you can always change this variant to three to avoid making a mistake in the swivel lock.

How to archive a WhatsApp chat on your iPhone