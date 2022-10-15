iPhone: So you can use Fitness in iOS 16 without an Apple Watch | Applications | Smartphone | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

one of the Applications that you can use now from your Iphone Without you having an Apple Watch is fitness. This app has been integrated among the most unique with the latest iOS 16 update.

Through this a toolUsers can control their daily physical activity such as walking and running, among others, and explore their progress over the days. This way, you will have better control when exercising.

Thanks to the sensors built into the IphoneThe fitness app Smoothly records user movements. Here’s how to enable this feature.

How to use convenience on iPhone with IOS 16

The first step is to open a file fitness app From you Iphone .

From you . Secondly, click on your profile picture, which is located in the upper right area.

Among the options, you will have to choose health .

. If you want to make changes, click on one of the fields.

Once everything is configured, press Maher.

Keep in mind that when you open this app, it will ask you for a series of data and information about your physical activity to customize your performance on a daily basis. Also remember that the app generally provides help and that in case you have any health condition, it is best to go to the doctor.

What to do if you can’t update IOS 16 on your iPhone

First make sure your iPhone is compatible with the new version iOS 16 update .

. If your cell phone is in the options list, try restarting it before returning to it Install iOS 16 .

. Then check it out Internet connection Be stable and running fast, otherwise you will have a hard time updating to the latest iOS 16.

Be stable and running fast, otherwise you will have a hard time updating to the latest iOS 16. If you have already made sure that all of the above is working properly, make sure that your iPhone is working Available storage To install the new Apple operating system.

To install the new Apple operating system. Although it is a tougher option, you can try Reset your iPhone From the factory so that some possible errors can be corrected.

From the factory so that some possible errors can be corrected. Finally, call Apple Support To help you solve this problem in a more personalized way.

All Beta 4 news for iOS 16.1

Solutions to battery consumption problems.

Another kind of battery percentage, because many users did not agree with the previous version.

Independence defects will be improved.

New support for live activities thus taking advantage of the always-on display on models such as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A clean download mode will be included for US users for now.

It will include compatibility with the material.

As the weeks go by, Apple will continue to include more features to improve some bugs from previous beta versions until it reaches its final version.

Avoid saving screenshots on your iPhone with iOS 16

As a first step, you will need to take a screenshot of a file Iphone .

. Then press OK .

. Next, choose the option Copy and delete .

. Next, tap and hold on an app of your choice.

When you’re done, hit Paste.

This way, you can share the screenshot without saving it to a file Mobile.

You can apply this trick with every shot, thus making sure that you don’t store photos on your cell phone that you won’t use anymore.