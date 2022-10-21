iPhone: So you can quickly format your iPhone with iOS 16 from Mac | Smartphone | Apple | nda | nnni | sports game

with arrival iOS 16Various alternatives have been added for you to customize Iphone With more functions; However, you may want to format your phone for a certain reason.

Although you can do it yourself smart phoneYou also have the option to do so through Mac computer and simplify the steps. To achieve this, we indicate a series of steps that you must follow.

So you can format your IPHONE IOS 16 from MAC

Before starting this tutorial, make sure that all the important information on your smartphone is stored in the cloud or on another device. Also, make sure your cell phone battery is fully charged.

The first step is to connect a file Iphone for your Mac computer.

for your Mac computer. Now go to a window called discoverer . It will show here that your smartphone is connected.

. It will show here that your smartphone is connected. After that, a window will appear indicating that you should make a backup, if you have not already done so.

Next, you should click on the area that says iPhone reset .

. In moments, you will have to deactivate the search option to proceed with the action.

So, go to General modifications from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. Next, look for the option My iPhone and disable it.

and disable it. After that, press again Restores .

. Finally, wait for your iPhone to finish formatting its entire system from the factory and that’s it.

All the ways to customize notifications in iOS 16

You can choose the type of notifications in each of the apps iPhone or iPad .

. Alerts will also appear on a file lock screen And in the media center.

And in the media center. You’ll have the option to schedule a summary with all the notifications you’ve received that, for some reason, you haven’t been able to read.

In the event that you do not want to enter with each ad, you can activate the preview option.

Also, you will have access to Configure the alerts Siri will make about each application.

about each application. Another function is that when you share the screen, you can activate or deactivate the appearance of notifications.

If you don’t like any sound in the notification, you will have the option to modify it, depending on the ringtone you prefer.

These are the functions that disable Low Power Mode on iPhone

The always on screen It will be deactivated in this mode, so it will turn off after a few seconds since the user has stopped using the mobile device.

It will be deactivated in this mode, so it will turn off after a few seconds since the user has stopped using the mobile device. The dynamic wallpapers Or the animation will stop moving when Low Power Mode is active.

Or the animation will stop moving when Low Power Mode is active. Although it may not seem necessary, a file Screen brightness It is a limiter to run out of battery quickly. Therefore, this light will become dimmer; However, you can always change it from your iPhone settings.

It is a limiter to run out of battery quickly. Therefore, this light will become dimmer; However, you can always change it from your iPhone settings. The 5G connection It will no longer work in low power mode. However, users will still be able to use the 4G connection for other activities.

It will no longer work in low power mode. However, users will still be able to use the 4G connection for other activities. If Low Power Mode is activated, the file iPhone screen will be locked After 30 seconds of inactivity.

After 30 seconds of inactivity. The Background updates It will stop happening, because these consume a lot of battery.

While there are still more features that Low Power Mode disables, these were the highlights that you should be aware of if you want to enable this feature on your mobile device.