iPhone: iOS 4K Video Recording Guide | Smartphone | lessons | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

If you have Iphone, surely I tried most of its functions; However, it is possible that sometimes you have overlooked some of the features of this mobile device, such as recording videos in high definition.

To achieve this, you will need to make some simple settings on the camera. smart phone and activate the option 4K in videoswhich is available in different models of Iphone.

Where sportsIn this article, we show you a complete guide to make these adjustments and enjoy better quality when recording something. Whatch out.

How to Record 4K Video on iPhone

The first thing you need to do is insert a file Settings app From you Iphone .

From you . Next, scroll to the bottom of the screen and select camera .

. Among the available options, tap record video .

. In this part, the different recording formats will appear.

Choose the highest which is 4K at 60 frames per second.

Finally, start recording your favorites at this new camera resolution.

Keep in mind that when shooting in 4K, your videos will take up a lot more storage space on your iPhone, so you’ll need to take precautions.

HOW TO SIGN A DOCUMENT ON IPHONE WITHOUT SOFTWARE

On your iPhone, locate a file Notes app And it continued.

And it continued. Then choose the alternative Scan documents .

. Now, select the documents you want to scan.

Once done, press Memorizes .

. Next, click on the newly scanned document.

At the top right, select the option Involved .

. Then press Request and on the symbol “ + “.

and on the symbol “ “. From the available options, choose Signal .

. If you already have a digital signature, select it. If not, click Add or remove signature .

. Next, add your signature and press Good .

. You will have to put your signature where you want it and press again Good .

. Finally, you will be able to export your file in the application or destination of your choice.

Avoid saving screenshots on your iPhone with iOS 16

As a first step, you will need to take a screenshot from your iPhone.

Then click OK.

Next, choose the Copy and Delete option.

Next, tap and hold on an app of your choice.

When you’re done, hit Paste.

This way, you can share the screenshot without saving it to your mobile device.

You can apply this trick with every shot, thus making sure that you don’t store photos on your cell phone that you won’t use anymore.

All the ways to customize notifications in iOS 16

You can choose the type of notifications in each app on your iPhone or iPad.

Alerts will also appear on the lock screen and in the Notification Center.

You’ll have the option to schedule a summary with all the notifications you’ve received that, for some reason, you haven’t been able to read.

In the event that you do not want to enter with each ad, you can activate the preview option.

Likewise, you will have access to configure the alerts that Siri will make about each app.

Another function is that when you share the screen, you can activate or deactivate the appearance of notifications.

If you don’t like any sound in the notification, you will have the option to modify it, depending on the ringtone you prefer.

How to install videos from your iPhone without software

What you need to do first Open the camera app from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. After that, click on the option video .

. Next, click on the person icon located in the upper left corner.

Now the text will appear Work status .

. Start by recording any moving position.

Finally, stop shooting and you will notice that the video is much smoother.

This way you will no longer have to worry that the videos you record will be shaky.