iPhone: How to change calendar color from iOS | trick | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

Through the options it offers IphoneYou can adjust the color of the calendar according to your taste. This way, your cell phone will be more personalized in moments.

Whether it is for an aesthetic reason or out of curiosity, modifying this application in the color you want is one of the simplest and most satisfying options that you can make with smart phone.

Then follow this guide to change the calendar color from your mobile device.

How to change calendar color on iPhone or iPad

From your smartphone, open the Calendar app.

Once done, click on the Calendars option.

Within moments, you will see all designs available for this application.

Now, you will have to click on the “i” option, which is next to your chosen calendar.

Then press the color button.

At this time, a variety of available colors will appear. If you don’t like any of them, tap Customize to choose other options.

Finally, go back to the calendar app and you’ll see how it got a new color.

The trick to getting space in Google Photos from iPhone

First, open the app Google Photos in you iOS smartphone .

in you . Now, click on your profile picture, which is on the top right.

Once done, tap on Account Storage.

After that, you will have to choose the alternative space management .

. In this pane a line will appear indicating the space you have used so far.

Go to the bottom area and choose the option review and delete .

. Here you will have to select blurry photos, screenshots, and videos that you don’t consider necessary, among other alternatives.

Finally, click the button Select the items to delete and free up storage space.

With these steps, you will see how your storage space in Google Photos increases, so that you can add more photos and videos that you really need.

These are the functions that you can use with your iPhone turned off

1. Locate your smartphone

If your iPhone does not have a battery, you can use the tool power reserveIt allows you to use the Find My app to find, lock, or put your phone in lost mode.

2. Enter your home

Whether your home, hotel, or car has a HomeKit-enabled system, you can use your iPhone to access these locations seamlessly.

3. Express Card

This feature is for use on public transportation without the need to activate Face ID or any other code. The Express Card can be found in the Wallet app on your iPhone.