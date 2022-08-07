iPhone: Find out how much space is available on your iOS cell phone in moments | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

You can not save anything in your Iphone Why are you running out of memory? This situation is more frequent than thought, because every time we download Applications or any other audiovisual material, which may occupy a large storage space on smart phone.

In this sense, it is better to check How much memory do you have Thus preventing any inconvenience when you want to store certain important information in a file cell phone.

For this reason, in sports We show you a quick guide that you can apply every time you want to check storage on iOS cell phone.

How do you know how much space you have on iPhone

The first thing you should do is go to Settings From Iphone .

From . Then click on the section general .

. Once you’re done, select the info button.

Among the available options, choose the alternative capacity .

. In this part, you will see the number of gigabytes of internal storage space of your iPhone.

If there is little space, you can delete some of the photos and videos that you duplicate or get rid of the apps that you no longer use and take up storage space on your smartphone only.

How to pass information between iPhone

The first step is to run both cell phone and put it nearby.

and put it nearby. On your new iPhone, you will need to select the option Quick start which will appear immediately.

which will appear immediately. Now, focus on your speech Iphone in front of the other to get to know each other.

in front of the other to get to know each other. Once this is done, you will have to wait a few seconds for the quit notification to appear on your new iPhone.

Next, enter the passcode from your old iPhone.

Next, set the options by Face ID or Touch ID .

. Finally, tap on Transfer iPhone Data and tap Continue.

So you can reset your iPhone home screen

The first thing you need to do is open Settings on your iOS cell phone.

on your iOS cell phone. Now go to the tab general .

. After that, click the button to move also Reset iPhone located at the bottom of the screen.

also located at the bottom of the screen. After that, you will see several options, so you must choose Restores .

. After that, you will have to select the alternative Reset the home screen .

. Finally, confirm the action and tap on the red reset button.

With this trick, you will be able to see your smartphone screen as it came from the factory and without modifications that could have been made over time.