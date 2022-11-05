iPhone 14: What apps can you use in Dynamic Island | Smartphone | iOS | nda | nnni | sports game

There are many jobs available in iPhone 14One of them is Dynamic Island, the new notch that Apple has revamped. Through this tool, users can perform multiple activities at the same time, such as reading and listening to music at the same time, planning trips, and checking the weather, among others. In this sense, from sports We remind you What apps can you use in Dynamic Island on your iOS cell phone Thus enjoying all its benefits.

What apps will be used in Dynamic Island?

Islands weather: Everything related to seeing the weather with charts and weather forecasts.

Everything related to seeing the weather with charts and weather forecasts. It seems: This music player is able to play Apple Music songs easily.

This music player is able to play Apple Music songs easily. Croton: With this application you can be guided by cooking recipes, preparation time, among other things.

With this application you can be guided by cooking recipes, preparation time, among other things. TV Remote Control – Universal Remote Control: An alternative that works as a TV remote control.

An alternative that works as a TV remote control. Smart Gym: If you love sports, this application allows you to analyze the data of the routines that take place in real time.

If you love sports, this application allows you to analyze the data of the routines that take place in real time. MoneyCoach budget and spending: Whether it’s to control your expenses or make savings, this app helps you organize your money better.

Whether it’s to control your expenses or make savings, this app helps you organize your money better. reckless: I meant to be organized to take a trip and not have to worry about schedules and more details.

I meant to be organized to take a trip and not have to worry about schedules and more details. Photomob: You can see soccer team scores, live stats, teams and more.

You can see soccer team scores, live stats, teams and more. Just click on register: You have the option to see the duration of the recording.

You have the option to see the duration of the recording. rainy: Through this app, you can access Twitter from any Apple device.

Please note that Dynamic Island is currently only available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

How is background audio activated on iPhone 14?

First, swipe your phone screen from top to bottom until File Control Center .

. Then tap on the ear icon named Loudspeaker .

. In this section, go to the option background sounds .

. Here you can hear some sounds like rain, wind, sea and others.

Now, go back to your home screen Iphone .

. Finally, you can do other activities or rest while listening to your favorite sounds in the background.

Note that if you no longer want to enable this option, just go back to your iPhone’s Control Center and tap the ear icon again.

HOW TO CHANGE THE TEXT SIZE OF AN APP ON IPHONE?

The first thing you should do is insert a file Settings from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. After that, go to the section Accessibility .

. After doing that, select the option Settings for each app .

. On this tab, select the application for which you want to modify the text.

Once done, press larger text.

After following these instructions, the changes, for whatever reason, will not affect the font size of other applications available on your smartphone. You can also perform this trick with each app independently.

HOW CAN I CLEAR PENDING NOTIFICATIONS FROM IPHONE?

You can apply this trick every time notifications pile up on your mobile device and you don’t want to waste time deleting all of them. Now, we are going to show you how you can delete it in seconds.

The first thing you should do is go to lock screen from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. Now go to Notification Center .

. At the top right of this section, you will see a file button with “x” inside.

inside. Click this option.

Immediately, you’ll see how Remove all notifications accumulated.

Keep in mind that applying this trick will delete alerts that may also be important, so make sure you really want to remove them all at once.