iPhone 14: The trick to record videos and take photos at the same time | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

There are many jobs in iPhone 14one of them is Take photos and record videos at the same time, a feature that will save many users time, as they will not have to wait for the end of the shooting to just take a picture. Likewise, no additional software is required to be installed, since the mechanism is built into the mobile device itself. in sportsWe give you more details, pay attention.

How to take a photo on iPhone 14 while recording a video?

From your iPhone 14, go to the Camera app.

Inside it, scroll through the options until you find the video.

Press the red REC button to start recording.

At this time, on the left side you will see a white circle.

Click this button to be able to take pictures while recording.

Once the recording is done, you will be able to view the photos in the Photos app.

It should be noted that you can take all the photos you want while shooting, so you don’t have to worry about a limit.

WHAT YOU CAN DO ON IPHONE 14 PRO DYNAMIC ISLAND

Music control: Every time you use Spotify or Apple Music, you will see that if you minimize the app, it will go to the small island. At that time, if you press the album logo for a few seconds, you can see the dynamic island expand and you can simply control your songs.

How to clear pending notifications from iPhone

You can apply this trick every time notifications pile up on your mobile device and you don’t want to waste time deleting all of them. Now, we are going to show you how you can delete it in seconds.

The first thing you should do is go to lock screen from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. Now go to Notification Center .

. At the top right of this section, you will see a file button with “x” inside.

inside. Click this option.

Immediately, you’ll see how Remove all notifications accumulated.

Keep in mind that applying this trick will delete alerts that may also be important, so make sure you really want to remove them all at once.

HOW TO CHANGE TEXT SIZE OF AN APP ON IPHONE

The first thing you should do is insert a file Settings from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. After that, go to the section Accessibility .

. After doing that, select the option Settings for each app .

. On this tab, select the application for which you want to modify the text.

Once done, press larger text.

After following these instructions, the changes, for whatever reason, will not affect the font size of other applications available on your smartphone. You can also perform this trick with each app independently.