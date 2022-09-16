iPhone 14: Situations when the always-on screen will turn off | battery | Smartphone | nda | nnni | sports game

After the arrival of Apple Event 2022, all the news that the event will hold has been announced. iPhone 14so it generated enough expectations among the public to finally test all its functions.

Despite the wide range of features of this smart phoneone in particular caught my eye, which is that iPhone 14 will turn off the active screenafter some specific positions.

With this, you no longer have to worry about your charging Mobile At any time, because you will save drums. Next, we explain what the terms are and what they consist of.

This will turn off the always active screen on iPhone 14

As shown from manzana, are eight actions that will be taken into consideration to turn off iPhone screen. This will happen when it is believed that the user does not need to use their smartphone.

1. When a file Iphone Face down on the surface.

2. Every time sleep mode.

3. If the iPhone is in a pocket or bag.

4. Contact Carplay.

5. When activating the option low consumption.

6. If used camera continuity.

7. If the iPhone is left to use for a long time.

8. When disconnected from iPhone, due to using a file Apple Watch.

iPhone 14 will introduce many new features for the convenience of its users. (Photo: Apple)

This is how you can solve SIM card problems on iPhone