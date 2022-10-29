iOS | Find out why Android users don’t think about buying an iPhone | OS | Apple | google | technology | Features | Tools | nda | nnni | sports game

It is not true that iOS smartphones are of better quality than those of Android o viceversa, ambos cuentan con características que los hacen únicos, sin embargo, aunque la compañía de la manzana mordida logró acortar la distancia en los últimos años frente a los de Google, el software del robot verua ne do continu úa el us the scientist.

Android It features the freedom to customize the mobile device, as well as the root mode. On the other hand, iOS features advanced security and privacy functions and the speed of its operating system. It is true that Apple’s mid-range cellphones have better gadgets than Android ones, yet the latest high-end phones compete on an equal footing with high-end iOS devices, it’s a matter of taste and preference.

Reasons why an ANDROID user does not switch to IOS

: Millions consider moving to iOS spend more money after buying an iPhone, why? Because it does not come with a charger and its “USB Lightning” port, it will be impossible to charge it with a “Type C” cable. In short, you risk running out of battery, not with Android, because it includes the charger. Gesture navigation : On Android, you have a section called “Navigation Bar”, here you find the numerical buttons “Multitasking”, “Home” and “Back”, with which you can easily handle the smartphone, however, you have to use the iPhone to the gestures and at first It turned out to be somewhat embarrassing or confusing.

: In the beginning we said that the cost does not end only when you buy an iPhone, iOS gives you up to 5 GB of free storage space in the cloud, if you want more you will have to pay, on the other hand Android offers a total of 15 GB that you share simultaneously with Google Drive (the cloud), Google Photos, and Gmail. fast charging: On some Xiaomi brand models, such as Xiaomi 12T Pro, you can use the 120W fast charging function, which means the battery will go from 0% to 100% in just 15 minutes. Versions like the iPhone require 14 hours to fully fill its battery.

WHERE IS THE IMEI OF ANDROID CELL MY PHONE

Open the “Phone” app pre-installed on your cell phone Android .

. Now, tick the following: *#06# “.

“. The next step is to click on the “Call” icon and a window with two barcodes will be displayed automatically.

In case you see two barcodes that say “IMEI 1” and “IMEI 2”, it is because your cell phone has a dual SIM slot.

Copy both IMEIs onto a piece of paper or write them in your cell phone’s notepad.

Next, access the “Settings” of the smartphone, and locate it with a cogwheel or gear icon.

Here you will click on the sections that say “Device Information” > “About phone”.

Finally, you will see the same IMEI at the top, make sure they are the same. You will know if someone wants to trick you by saying that the product was imported from Europe.

