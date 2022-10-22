iOS 16: To be able to add time and invisible widgets on iPhone | tricks | Mobile phones | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

There are many functions it brings iOS 16such as displaying battery percentage, programming messages and, above all, the ability to customize your widgets and time in invisible mode on your lock screen Iphone and other compatible Apple devices.
This trick will help you Hide your widgets Favorites and prevent third parties from knowing what it is. Also, you will have more privacy in a file smart phone And you can customize it according to the colors you like the most.
Where sportswe mention how you can implement this simple method in a file iOS 16 cell phone.
How to add time and invisible objects in IOS 16
- The first step in determining your location is lock screen from your iPhone.
- After that, long press on the lock screen.
- At the bottom of the screen, select the option Personalize.
- Now press Wall Clocklocated in the upper area.
- select file wallpaper color With the help of a dropper.
- After this, give OKlocated in the upper right corner.
- Then, click on the blue button that says Select as a background pair.
- As for the tools, you will have to add the ones you want and that’s it.
In this way, just hold the lock screen until the tools and time appear for a few seconds, after which, they will become invisible.
All the ways to customize notifications in iOS 16
- You can choose the type of notifications in each of the apps iPhone or iPad.
- Alerts will also appear on a file lock screen And in the media center.
- You’ll have the option to schedule a summary with all the notifications you’ve received that, for some reason, you haven’t been able to read.
- In the event that you do not want to enter with each ad, you can activate the alternative preview option.
- Also, you will have access to Configure the alerts Siri will make about each application.
- Another function is that when you share the screen, you can activate or deactivate the appearance of notifications.
- If you don’t like any sound in the notification, you will have the option to modify it, depending on the ringtone you prefer.
Subtly charming zombie buff. Amateur analyst. Proud tvaholic. Beer fanatic. Web expert. Evil troublemaker. Passionate internet maven. Gamer. Food evangelist.