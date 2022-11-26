iOS 16: How to remove sound from iPhone keyboard | guide | hack | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

If you’re one of those people who don’t like calls or notifications making noise, you probably don’t like your keyboard smart phone It makes sounds every time you type something.

In this sense, the Iphone They have a simple setup Remove keyboard sound So don’t feel so uncomfortable. in sportsWe explain step by step.

How to remove keyboard sound on an iPhone running iOS 16?

First, go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Under Alternatives, select Sounds and Haptics.

Now, scroll down and tap on Keyboard Feedback.

In this section, disable the sound option.

If you deem it necessary, you can activate the Haptic button so that the keyboard vibrates as you type.

If you don’t want it to have any sound or vibration, leave it as above.

Finally, go to any app or website and test your silent switch.

This way, you won’t have to worry about neglecting your keyboard every time you want to search for something or type a message.

How to clear pending notifications from iPhone

You can apply this trick every time notifications pile up on your mobile device and you don’t want to waste time deleting all of them. Now, we will show you how you can delete them in seconds.

What you should do first is go to Lock the screen from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. Now go to Notification center .

. In the upper right of this section, you will see a file button with “x” inside.

inside. Click this option.

Right away, you’ll see how Remove all notifications accumulated.

Keep in mind that applying this trick will delete alerts that might also be important, so you have to make sure if you really want to remove them all at once.

How to install iOS 16.1 on your iPhone?

Before following these steps, you need to make sure that your iPhone has enough battery. Also, you will have to store important data in the cloud or on an external device to avoid losing it.

What you should do first is go to Application settings from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. Once done, click on the option general .

. After that, press system update .

. You will have to wait a few minutes for your smartphone to update.

After that you will restart Iphone .

. Finally, you will have the official version of iOS 16.1 on your mobile device.

After carrying out this guide, you will be able to enjoy all the benefits that this latest version of iOS 16 has.