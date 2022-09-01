Interview with Peter Kloebel: “I can show that I am also a person with a belly”

As of Sunday, Peter Kloebel will be in a new studio. He will continue to oversee RTL Aktuell there – but in a slightly different way. In the interview, he spoke about his work as a journalist and “The Million Dollar Question in America.”

“RTL Aktuell” will soon be broadcasting from a new news studio. How many RTL news studios do you have right now?

Peter Kloebel: I think it’s the fifth. I know I started in 1992 in a completely redesigned studio. Then one or two more came. And then we made a relatively big leap. That was in the early 2000s. The studio was a virtual space with a large curved table, which I really liked. We find it very futuristic. In 2010 we moved to the current studio – and now to the new studio.

I’ve been in the studio for RTL Aktuell for decades, curating a lot of news and have seen a lot there. What moment in the studio will you ever forget?

Of course, I will never forget March 30, 1992, when I had the honor of delivering major news for the first time. And then of course there were big news events like 9/11, which I’ve been in the studio for a very long time. Good news, like the national football team’s World Cup win, you look excitedly into the studio to see what the boys are doing there. There were many beautiful moments. But also glitches. The last show we had now was really phenomenal when the lights went out in the studio in the middle of the show in the summer of 2021. We were still able to moderate, but we sat in the dark.

Altogether: You can provide people with information for 20 minutes every evening from a very private environment. That’s nice to me every day.

You are not only a mediator in the studio, you have also been a US reporter for a while and you also have close special relations with the USA. How closely do you follow politics there today?

Very intense of course. I have spent more and more time in the United States over the past few years. I watch TV a lot and read newspapers or online services and see what is happening and how it is covered by journalists. The divide in the media has become increasingly evident over the past ten to fifteen years. Media such as Fox News or MSNBC have developed in different directions on the one hand and on the other hand. The news is spun by broadcasters and moderators who no longer really deserve the name of the news. Sometimes I watch this with horror. But it is also part of the American media landscape, which also strongly reflects the political landscape.

Do you also suffer from the divisions in American society between friends and relatives?

Yes, anyone who lives in America with eyes and ears open understands that a political movement has developed on the basis of moving away from moving toward one another. Divisions in the political camps have become much larger and deeper in the past fifteen to twenty years. The desire to be close to each other diminished. The rhetoric has become more intense. This also applies in part to the private sector. I also have acquaintances and friends on both sides. As a result, people try to exclude politics from everyday conversations. It also follows that people just want to surround themselves with like-minded people because they can’t stand the way “dissenters” argue and debate.

But I don’t want to close my mind to this, because I think you should listen to both sides in order to better understand why opinions are what they are. But I don’t back down when they ask me. As a foreigner in the US, people also look at me from the outside. The will is there to understand why things are different with us.

What do you think: In a couple of years, will Republicans introduce someone like Donald Trump again, or even Trump himself?

(laughs) That’s the million dollar question in America that I get asked all the time. There are many indications that Donald Trump will run. You have to choose the condition, because there are also many indicators that would make this candidacy difficult for him. These are the current proceedings and preliminary investigations against him. But the question is also to what extent the Republican Party stands behind it as a solid wall, or whether there are faltering developments. I do not expect. There is a very clear trend from the polls, which means that Americans are still split 50:50. The midline that moves between the limbs is getting smaller and smaller.

You convey such topics very professionally to the viewers in front of the TV, like me now. But what happens in the studio when you run a post and the moderator doesn’t see it? Are you preparing for the next equinox? Or are you two flirting together?

We are very focused on business. We listen to the posts. Ulrich and I see what the audience sees on the screens. Sometimes we see this for the first time. Basically, we know what topics to come up with, and of course we know the process down to the last detail. But there are always moments when we always surprise ourselves. We talk, if so, what viewers are watching. But it is rather few. It’s rather quiet in our studio. We focus. We always know that in the worst case scenario, a post can crash and we’re suddenly back on screen. You can’t talk about last night’s dinner.

Ulrike von der Groeben has been by your side for years. On screen you both seem very friendly. Is this also the case in secret?

We’ve known each other for a very long time now. Ulrike has been on the show here in the sport since the late ’80s. We’ve known each other for 35 years, we’re only three meters away here in the office. We share certain interests, but it’s not like we meet families all the time. This is more than an exception. But we are both newsmakers and enthusiastic observers. Also passionate about athletes. There are always topics we can talk about. But outside of work, everyone has their own life.

You can certainly move more freely in the new studio than you can now. What are you most looking forward to in the new studio?

to change. I am very used to sitting at a table with my papers and my computer in front of me. But I also know that it can sometimes seem a bit static. That’s why I’m glad I can move. I can walk in front of screens and point to things I see, too. And not, as before, to look at a green wall and try to see a screen from the corner of my eye, where the image can be seen, which viewers reach at home. So that will give us more freedom. But I’m also not a fan of the fact that I walk into the studio all the time like I’m at a presentation at the trade show. It will happen here and there that I stand on the screens and get older. But the classic image of the supervisor sitting at a table will continue to exist. But I can show that I am also a person with a belly.

With the new studio comes a lot of new technology. The question may be a little cheeky, but: As a news expert, can you keep up with all the innovation?

(laughs) Oh yeah. The biggest leap was actually the virtual technology, because we had to think carefully about how the camera technology worked and what the onscreen images would look like. How is the movement of the camera in space? The default in the old studio allowed us to make camera movements and the background would change accordingly. It was all a huge technical effort. Now with the new studio it’s even easier. It’s like a classic frame when you’re shooting something real. The image on the screen is also the real image that can be seen. I understand that very well. As an old rabbit, I’m still on the lookout. However, the challenge will be that the images and graphics on the screens also match in moderation and are not distracting.

New programming from the new studio will begin on September 4. Looking forward to the first RTL news release in the new studio!

Me too!

Ron Witcher spoke to Peter Kloebel

The interview first appeared on stern