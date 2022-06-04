Interview warm-up: How does Google AI train you for job interviews? | artificial intelligence | Spain | Mexico | United States | technology

The Artificial intelligence (IA) It is no longer a thing of the future, it is the present. And the best thing is that it not only covers the most complex areas of life, but also provides very useful possibilities for anyone, such as training for a job interview.

The Google It recently launched – and worldwide – an AI-based tool that allows any user to “practice” for a job interview. friendly interviewThis technology, as it has been called, is based on flexible online learning programs.

Its operation is very simple. It basically consists of a series of questions which the interested party must answer either orally or in writing. The answers are analyzed by the program that Next, it provides feedback on the strengths of our response, those that could be improved and even some points that should be added.

The same system shows that there are no correct or incorrect answers, since it is responsible for the analysis of the business terms used, the most frequently used words and the topics of conversation reviewed.

It should be noted that the “warm-up interview” is currently only available in English, but its design is quite intuitive and the translator can easily be used to enter the answers and see the results returned.

At El Comercio we decided to test artificial intelligence and see how useful it is. Next, we tell you about our experience.

Discover how the warm-up interview works

First you have to know that There are five areas available for trainingand four specialists (“Data Analytics”, “E-Commerce”, “Ti Support”, “Project Management” and “Ux Design”) and a general department. Each of them has a series of questions that focus on three groups: From experience, situational and technical.

The first group refers to Candidate experience and training; The second asks how he treats each other Past situations and how you would like to do so in the futureand the last one covers more Technologies As knowledge and skills of a specific specific domain.

Thus, we have experience questions like “What are your career goals for the next five years?” , “How would you describe your work style?” or “Tell me why you would be a good fit for this position.”

Situational situations can be of the type “Tell me about a time when you had to act quickly, but you didn’t have much data to make your decision. What did you do and what was the result?” or “Tell me about a time when you made a mistake.” How do you connect it?

For this note, we tested how it would go if we practiced in the general section of the interview warm-up.

The first question that came up was “Can you tell me a little bit about yourself?” The following was answered:

She has worked for more than 7 years in the field of communications and journalism for various companies and print media. In all that time, I have sought not only to highlight my work and develop new business skills, but I have also sought to gain a more relevant view of both the simple and complex events happening around me and major events alike. I have experience writing on a variety of topics, but for the past two years I’ve been specializing in health, science, and technology issues. My goal in the medium term is to focus on these kinds of issues, which are becoming more and more important.”.

As shown in the image below, AI focuses on identifying job-related terms (“job-related terms”), similar words (“most frequently used words”) and key topics (“talking points”), which includes buttons for experience, skills, lessons learned, goals, and interests .

warm interview / Warm interview screenshot

This way, when we hit the try button, the parts you’re talking about are highlighted. In this specific example, it is highlighted “I have worked for more than 7 years in communications and journalism for different companies and print media” yes “I have experience writing on a variety of topics, but for the past two years I’ve been specializing in health, science and technology issues”alsoThe parts that effectively allude to the experience.

warm interview / Warm interview screenshot

The same goes for the goals button, which marked the sentence “My goal in the medium term is to focus on these kinds of issues, which are becoming more and more important”and the rest of the buttons.

warm interview / Warm interview screenshot

evenly, We can tell if there is something not mentioned in our answer, and it needs to be done. For example, we noticed that nothing was mentioned about capabilities. We now know that we must reinforce this point.

friendly interview / CA . warm-up interview

Another feature that should be highlighted is the option to check which words are repeated in the speech, and which it is desirable to replace. In this other answer to the question “Tell me about a time when you got results despite the challenging environment or context. What was the situation, what was your goal, and what were the results?”we are warned not to use the word time too many times.

warm interview / hot bread interview

Tips for a real interview

The interview warm-up has shown that it can actually help reinforce some points of contention when practicing the hiring process. In this regard, Mariella Rosell, a psychologist and head owner, sees that the questions of artificial intelligence are consistent with those asked in a real interview; However, it is noted that there are other elements that the applicant must take into consideration.

(Photo: Pixabay)

“In the interview, questions are paraphrased or situations that automatically emerge in the conversation are investigated. – which is not necessarily in the resume, like why did you leave the previous job – well, the dialogue does not have to be structured like that. And the candidate must be prepared to know how to respond.”Suspension.

“If the person continues a conversation, remains calm or is very talkative, that also matters. It is the details in which the recruiter sees whether they match what is required. There are positions where you must have a good level of communication, such as sales. On the other hand, it is not very necessary in other cases ”, Add.

The specialist also points out the importance of nonverbal communication In this type of operation. “It is common to feel somewhat nervous or anxious and forget to posture or make involuntary movements, put a pen in your mouth or bite your nails, for example.”.

As a recommendation, Russell recommends practicing the movements and poses in front of a mirror or even recording yourself on a video and seeing what we can improve and correct.