International Football News – Lacroix celebrates A-League title – Sports

International Football News – Lacroix celebrates A-League title – Sports
International Football News – Lacroix celebrates the Australian Championship – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

  1. Sports

  2. International Championships

  3. current article

Contents

Caption:

In the mood for a party

Switzerland’s Leo Lacroix (right).

Getty Images / Morgan Hancock

Australia: Lacroix becomes champion

Former Swiss international Leo Lacroix has become the Australian football champion with Western United Football Club. In the final in Melbourne, the Valais, founded only at the end of 2018, won the inner city duel against Melbourne City 2-0. The 30-year-old moved to Australia from FC Sion last fall and immediately found a regular spot at the heart of the defence.



  1. Sports

  2. International Championships

  3. current article

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right





existing

Contact points

See also  French Open start: Rafael Nadal has sand in his gearbox - sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.