Croatia: Drmic joins the champions

Josip Drmic stays in Croatia after a solid season at HKN Rijeka (21 goals in 30 league games). The 35-time Swiss international is set to score champion Dinamo Zagreb (23 titles) on a free transfer. “Dinamo is the best club in Croatia and I will do my best,” the 29-year-old said. Drmic is following the same path that his former national team teammate Mario Gavranovic took in 2018.

Australia: Sokeros plays against Peru for a World Cup ticket

Australia kept its chance to participate in the World Cup in Qatar. Australia beat the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in Al Rayyan in the Asian Qualifiers playoff match. St Pauli’s Jackson Irvine gave the Australians the lead (53′), and Cayo Canedo equalized shortly afterwards (57′). After a few missed chances, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Agden Hrocic (84th) scored a goal for Sokeras who were jubilant at the finish. In doing so, the Australians will fight against Peru on June 13 for 31 out of 32 World Cup tickets.

Germany: Kramer takes over Schalke 04

Frank Kramer is the new head coach in the Bundesliga to be promoted for Schalke 04. The Royal Blues announced on Tuesday that Kramer has signed a two-season contract. Kramer had coached Armenia Bielefeld until the end of April, but the East Westphalians parted ways with their coach at the end of the season. Bielefeld Inn anyway. Mike Buskins took over the coaching position at Schalke 04 after the sacking of Demetrius Grammozis at the beginning of March and led the club to promotion.

Canada: National players end strike

The Canadian national team has resumed training after it went on strike over a compensation dispute. At the same time, the players confirmed in a statement that no agreement has yet been reached with the Canadian Federation. The dispute between the team and the federation over payments related to the World Cup in Qatar. After an insufficient showing according to the players, they were forced to cancel the test against Panama with a strike on Sunday.



