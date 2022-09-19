International cooperation, record years for the humanitarian system, another 100 million dedicated to underfunded crises

Rome – The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERFLast week, the United Nations mobilized an additional $100 million to bolster underfunded humanitarian operations in 11 countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East where aid and livelihoods must be provided to more than 204 million vulnerable people. Calls for emergency operations funds reached $49.5 billion this year, and with $17.6 billion received so far, the gap is close to $32 billion, the largest ever. This funding shortfall leaves millions of families without life-saving support, particularly in countries affected by conflict and crisis that receive little international attention. CEF-approved funding partially fills this gap, allowing for an increase in humanitarian operations in Yemen (20 million), South Sudan (14 million), Myanmar (10 million), Nigeria (10 million), Bangladesh (9 million), Uganda (8 million) and Venezuela (8 million), Mali (7 million), Cameroon (6 million), Mozambique (5 million) and Algeria (3 million).

What is CERF? It is a global emergency response tool managed by the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Coordination (Ocha), the Fund enables timely, effective and life-saving humanitarian action by UN agencies and others to initiate or strengthen emergency response where required. Funding decisions for underfunded emergencies are based on detailed analysis of over 90 humanitarian indicators and extensive stakeholder consultations. The annual funding target of the Central Emergency Response Fund is about one billion dollars; With this additional funding, it has committed a record $250 million this year through the underfunded emergency facility.

Humanitarian aid is growing. Nizam, the human system, has grown like never before in recent years. so called international humanitarian aid The IHA reached an estimated $31.3 billion in 2021, nearly double what it was ten years ago. However, funding has stabilized over the past four years as increases in some donors offset cuts in others, and funding for the COVID-19 pandemic offsets in other contributions.

Major donor fluctuations. Total funding for international humanitarian aid in 2021 was nearly double what it was ten years ago, but essentially flattened out in the four years between 2018 and 2021. According to ALNAP’s recent ‘State of the Humanitarian System’ study, although the system has grown, And still focus financially. Despite intentions to diversify the funding base, approximately half of the IHA continued to receive access from only five donors during the study period. Before 2021, about a third came from the United States alone. There was also volatility among major donors during this period: Japan increased its aid, and the United Kingdom reduced its contribution by nearly $1 billion; There have also been significant declines from the Arabian Peninsula and the United Arab Emirates.

Great aid from UN agencies. Most aid continues to flow primarily to UN agencies – at a steady rate of 56% of government donors between 2012 and 2021. Over the past four years, nearly half of organizations’ humanitarian aid went to just three UN agencies: World Food Program (World Food Program), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Funds are often transferred to the implementing partners, but there is limited data on how the money flows through the system from the donor to the ultimate recipient. This concentration of funding belies the growth and diversity of actors within the system. The number of international NGOs increased by a third and local and national NGOs (L/NNGOs).