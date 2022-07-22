International company reviews Codelco safety standards after two fatal accidents | Economie

At a meeting, Maximo Pacheco – Chairman of the Board of Directors of the state company – and Minister Jara agreed on the need to ensure that investigations into both fatal accidents are carried out comprehensively and promptly.

During his meeting with the Minister of Labor, Janet JaraCodelco’s Chairman, Máximo Pacheco, informed him that an external and independent audit will begin soon, by an international expert companyon the critical risks to the operations of the Presidency for Projects Agency, the body responsible for designing and creating the company’s business.

This is after they signed up Two fatal accidents in business Inca pit s Chuquicamata underground within 10 days.

Minister Jara confirmed that the portfolio’s affiliates, such as the Labor Department, will remain vigilant and in coordination with the Copper Company for Protecting regulatory compliance that protects workers’ rights.

They agreed with Pacheco on the need to ensure that investigations into both fatal accidents are carried out comprehensively and expeditiously, with all necessary measures in place to overcome the identified loopholes.

“People’s life and dignity are among the basic rights of workers, and In our main state-owned company, which should act as the standard, safety should be emphasized as the core value”, Foreign Minister said.

For his part, Maximo Pacheco shared the profound impact these deaths had on the company.

“Our people are greatly affected. We have lost two of our own. We must learn from this rigorously, out of respect for Robin and Sebastian, but also so that everyone can work in peace and with confidence that they will return home safely.”Executive explained.

Finally, Pacheco confirmed that the company’s project operations are on hold for a review of security standards; And it will only restart once compliance is confirmed.