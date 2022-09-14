Instgram – global ranking of the most famous skyscrapers on the social network

Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Empire State Building in New York and Taipei 101 in Taiwan The 3 most Instagrammable skyscrapers in the world. to detect it MusementCreated ., the digital platform for discovering and booking travel experiences around the world Ranking of the most famous skyscrapers on Instagram. In particular, the number of mentions on Instagram for the two most popular retail brands in each building was analyzed with data updated through July 2022.

A true symbol of world architecture, Burj Khalifa in Dubai It tops the rankings with over 6 million mentions on Instagram. With a height of 828 meters, it is the tallest building in the world and is able to offer stunning views of the desert and the Arabian Gulf.

Second place for another hero of the great heights, theEmpire State Building in New YorkThe first building in the United States to have more than 100 floors. Since 1930, it has been marked by the Big Apple skyline and has become a must for all visitors who can enjoy a stunning 360-degree view of the city day and night.

Bronze Medal for Taipei 101, the giant of Taiwan’s capital, consists of a 660-ton steel ball. Featuring a sleek design reminiscent of a bamboo stalk, it features the world’s largest fixed shock absorber.

Fourth place in the public institutionr One World Trade Center in New YorkTallest building in the Western Hemisphere: 547 meters (1,776 feet) tall, a number referring to the year the United States Declaration of Independence was signed. next, Willis Tower in Chicago, located in the heart of the city, where the amazing experience is above all that of the Skydeck, the panoramic platform suspended in the void. Kuala Lumpur takes sixth place with Petronas TowersConnected by Skybridge, the famous twin towers feature innovative techniques mixed with traditional motifs drawn from Islamic art. next Lotte World Tower in Seoulwhich includes apartments, offices, a hotel and an aquarium, e Shanghai TowerThe tallest building in China is 632 metres. In the ninth place we find Hudson Yard in New YorkIt has the largest and tallest outdoor terrace in the Western Hemisphere. Close the top ten of the most “Instagram” skyscrapers, One I trained in New Yorkknown for its unique experience of transparent cubes 325 meters above Madison Avenue.