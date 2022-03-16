In an interview with SXSW, Mark Zuckerberg yesterday confirmed that NFTs, digital collectibles, will soon arrive in Instagram.

Zuckerberg did not explain exactly how they would operate within the platform, but suggested that in the coming months, people should be able to view existing and possibly new NFTs.

Instagram should allow new NFTs to be minted

Zuckerberg and other executives have already expressed an interest in NFTs, with Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri saying the company has been actively exploring the technology.

Mark Zuckerberg also said in the interview that NFTs could one day play a role in the company’s eventual metaverse. For example, an outfit wearing an avatar in the metaverse could be practically modeled as an NFT and displayed in different contexts, however it has been identified that at the moment many of the technical details have yet to be resolved.

Zuckerberg finally said that he currently makes most of his purchases on Instagram and Facebook, starting with most of what he wears.

Last month Instagram has launched the ‘Take a break’ option in Italy Which aims to remind the user to leave the social network for a certain period.

You may be interested in: Alfa Romeo Tonale is the first NFT car, which means a lot of potential