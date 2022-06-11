Instagram | The trick to hide online status and last connected time | social networks | Android | iOS | nda | nnni | sports game

The main applications of Meta (former Facebook company), we refer to WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger, have a section to chat with your friends or added contacts, Instagram It’s no exception, and while initially it only allowed you to post your favorite photos, it has been updated over time and developers have added a space where you can now send DMs. Do you want to know how to hide “last online” and “online” status when chatting on Instagram? We’ll explain it from Depor below.

It is the privacy tool that Instagram Offers to all users, because when you watch stories, videos on Reels, posts, etc., it will also appear “Online”, similarly, when you stop using the app and someone enters the chat, “last connected time” means the moment you decided to leave the Photos app mentioned above to do other activities.

Fortunately, it’s very easy to deactivate this important information, plus the steps are the same on your iPhone’s Android or iOS mobile devices and you don’t need to download third-party apps for IG.

So you can hide your “online” and “last connected time” on Instagram

First, check it out Instagram You do not have pending updates on Google Play or the Apple App Store from Android.

You do not have pending updates on Google Play or the Apple App Store from Android. Open the app and tap on your profile picture in the lower right corner.

Now, tap on the three horizontal lines icon present at the top right.

Several options will be displayed, enter the option that says “Settings” > “Privacy”.

The next step is to click on the section called “Activity Status”.

Finally, turn off the “Show activity status” switch.

