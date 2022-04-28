Insider Investing – Two Coins

“My estimate is that we are very close to the peak and we will start to see a decline in inflation in the second half of the year.” That’s what he said, just this morning, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at a hearing at the European Parliament’s Economic Committee, who also specified that “in spite of this, inflation will be high, even in the last quarter of the year, we see it in our forecasts.” higher than 4%”. Our study begins Thursday devoted to advice on informed investing from this topic, which is the protagonist Alessandro GandolfiManaging Director and President of the Italian company Pimco. Inflation remains a major concern for investors. We ask ourselves what are your expectations for Europe and what are the differences between our situation and that of the United States. We also address the issue of central banks: Will they be able to contain inflation without plunging the global economy into recession? We also re-read the strategies you can use to protect your portfolio in this context.

In the final part of the episode, we devoted a brief study of acquisition bids and operations in the financial sector that we’ve been hearing about so much in recent days, particularly with the story associated with Twitter and the company’s owner takeover. Tesla, as well as the richest man in the world: Elon Musk. With Valentina come – Senior Director of the Extraordinary Operations Division at the Italian Stock Exchange – Let’s go back to explaining what a takeover offer is, what different types can be identified and what happens to a saver who has invested in the securities of a company subject to this type of operation.