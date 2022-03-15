Ingrid Betancourt responds to Gustavo Petro during the Colombian presidential debate

Among the most tense moments in the presidential debate in Colombia I organized the time And the weekis the powerful debate between Ingrid Betancourt and Gustavo Pietro.

Among those exchanged was the FARC kidnapping of Ingrid Betancourt in 2002.

It happened when sometime in the dynamic director weekVicky Davila asked the candidate to ask Petro a question focused on Colombia’s relations with Venezuela and its opinion of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Petro responded using the double standards of some speakers who did not cite previous US attacks as an argument. Around the year 2000, the United States invaded Iraq. asked the former senator candidate.

Already going viral, Betancourt’s response was unequivocal: “I was in the woods, and your friends kidnapped me.”

But Pietro went on to insist that he rejects all kinds of international hostility. So I condemn Iraq, Libya, Syria and Ukraine. At the same time “.

Note from the time He asserts that in the first minutes of the discussion, tension has already begun between Betancourt and Pietro. The fighting began when the former senator reprimanded the politician for linking Pidad Córdoba to the historic pact.

When asked about Piedad Cordoba, candidate Ingrid Betancourt began by saying: “The evidence is there. This is Teodora Bolivar. We clearly know that she tried to release them in accordance with her political interests.”

He added: “But the problem is not in Pidad. The problem lies with Gustavo, who accepts that Piedad is involved in these repercussions because it brings him political revenue, funding and votes.

Betancourt also said there were kidnappers in the historic charter leader’s campaign. When Petro asked who had kidnapped her and who was on the campaign trail, she referred to “Los Commons,” referring to the Combined Alternative Revolutionary Force party.

“The commons are not with me. The commons have just held independent elections for the historic era. Don’t insult me. There is no room for slander here,” Pietro told the candidate.

Ingrid Betancourt insisted: “We have seen how they treat you, how you accept them; and not only of Commons’ pictures, but that the absurd goes to the pictures for example with Luis Pérez, and, most absurdly, with Cesar Gaviria.”

The candidate told Pietro that despite the fact that he opposed economic openness with a delayed protectionist policy which, in his words, would take the country into the 1970s, he is now “on his arm with Cesare Gaviria”.

Petro, after losing the presidency in 2018, maintained his permanent political activism from the Senate, taking a seat allotted for the second seat in the elections. Since then, the political alliance, the historic pact, has strengthened and leads various opinion polls.

The politician distances himself from the governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua and aligns with the progressive Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil, and the newly elected Gabriel Borek in Chile. Although he assures that he will restore relations with Caracas – severed since 2019 – and open the borders “to fill the void occupied by mafia groups today”.

The presidential candidate has presented, as a key proposal, for an eventual government, the transition from an extractive oil and coal economy to one focused on agricultural productivity and boosting agriculture in the country’s 11 major products harvested, El Tiempo reported.

with information from week And the the time

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to keep going and make sure that uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read stays at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!