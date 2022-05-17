Info 12h Bathurst 2022: Live stream, schedule, start list

(Motorsport-Total.com) — After cancellations and several postponements, the Bathurst 12 Hour returns to the international racing calendar for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race marks the start of the 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC). (Click here for the live stream!)

The race had to be postponed several times. Due to the late 9 hours of Kyalami 2021, the original February date should have given way. A race could not be held in mid-March because it would have overlapped with the weekend at Sebring (IMSA and WEC).

The scheduled date at that time could not be kept at the end of February either because the omicron boom of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus led to new restrictions in Australia. The race is now taking place in May.

Bathurst 2022 schedule 12 hours (all CEST information)

Dual time change: Since Europe switched to daylight saving time and Australia to winter time, the two continents are two hours closer to each other than the usual date. Instead of a difference of ten hours, this time only eight.

It is no longer necessary to get up early on Sunday morning to see the finish line. The race ends at 9:15 am. If you want to “move forward”, on the other hand, you have to hold out longer than usual.

The start is advanced by half an hour, which makes the difference in the normal time 90 minutes. As the days in the Southern Hemisphere have become noticeably shorter, that now means roughly an hour at night instead of the usual 10 minutes.

Friday May 13

02:05 – 02:35: First free practice (bronze only)

02:45 – 03:15: Second Free Practice

07:15 – 07:55: Free Workout 3 (Bronze Only)

09:05 – 09:45: Fourth Free Training

Saturday 14 May

00:05 – 01:05: Fifth free practice

02:00 – 03:00: Sixth free practice

05:20 – 06:20: Qualification in two parts (Bronze and Professional)

08:10 – 08:55: Top 10 penalty kicks

21:15: 12 Hours of Racing begins at Bathurst 2022

Sunday 15 May

09:15: Completion of 12 hour access at Bathurst 2022

Live broadcast and live time 12 hours Bathurst 2022

The race can be followed live on Motorsport-Total.com and Motorsport.tv. The start of the transmission is eligible. Penalty kicks and races can also be watched live.

a Live timings are available on the official Bathurst 12 Hour website Submitted. The timing should appear on the page for each session.

Bathurst 12 Hour Entry List 2022

Naturally, moving the date into the middle of the European season would have consequences, as business-as-usual drivers are busy due to other series (including GTWC Europe Magny-Cours and the 12 Hours of Hockenheimring). So the race was announced at Pro-Am, which nonetheless remains the prelude to IGTC.

The start menu mainly includes local drivers. The majority of drivers come from the Australian Supercars series, which among other things sends its figurehead Shane van Gisbergen, the GT3 record holder at Mount Panorama to SRO-BoP.

But there are also a few famous business drivers on the starting list, including from Audi and Mercedes-AMG. Christopher Mays should swallow a gallbladder pill. The current ADAC GT Masters champion cannot compete on his favorite track because he is wanted in the Magny-Cours.

GT4 cars were dropped from the race. The cars of the Invitation class, in which the famous Mark cars compete, among others, offer a variety.

Class A (GT3)

#4 – Grove Racing – Stephen Grove / Brenton Grove / Ben Parker – Porsche 911 GT3 R

#6 – Wall Racing – Tony Di Alberto / David Wall / Adrian Dietz / Grant Denier – Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo

#9 – Hallmark – Mark Sene / Lee Holsworth / Dean Fury – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II

#17 – Team BRM – Mark Rosser / Nick Perkat / Joseph Mawson – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II

#19 – Nineteen Corporation Pty Ltd – Mark Griffith / Will Brown / Jack Perkins – Mercedes AMG GT3

#24 – C Tech Laser – Tony Bates / David Reynolds / Cameron Waters – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II

#45 – Ram Motorsport – Michael Shergold / Garth Walden / Brett Hobson – Mercedes-AMG GT3 (AM)

#47 – Subabarn – David Russell / James Condoris / Theo Condoris / Paul Stockel – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II

#55 – Valmont Racing – Marcel Zalloua / Sergio Perez / Dovachin Badyashi – Mercedes-AMG GT3 (AM)

#65 – Coinspot – Liam Talbot / Fraser Ross / Chaz Mostert – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II

#74 – Audi Sport Team Valvoline – Brad Schumacher / Kelvin van der Linde / Nathaniel Berthon – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II

#75 – SunEnergy1 Racing – Kenny Hubbell / Martin Conrad / Jules Johnon / Luca Stolz – Mercedes AMG GT3

#91 – Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing – Kevin Tse / Daniel Juncadilla / Marrow Engel – Mercedes AMG GT3

# 777 – Audi Sport Team Valvoline – Yasser Shaheen / Ricardo Feller / Markus Winkelhawk – Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II

#888 Engineering Triple Eight Race – Prince Jeffrey Ibrahim / Brock Finney / Shane van Giesbergen – Mercedes AMG GT3

Class C (cup)

#11 – Claude Dina – UpTo11 Motorsport – Indiran Padayachee / Eric Constantindis / Aaron Zerefos – Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)

#222 Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia – Scott Taylor / Alex Davison / Craig Lowndes / Jeff Emery – Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (991.2)

first class (invitation)

#50 – M Motorsport / Vantage Racing – David Crampton / Glen Wood / Trent Harrison / Dale Wood – KTM X-Bow GT2

#52 – Wheels / FX Racing PNG – Keith Casolk / Hadrian Moral / Zane Morse – Mark II Mustang

#95 – Mark Cars Australia – Jeffrey Taunton / Jake Camilleri / Declan Fraser – Mark II V8

Weather forecast as of May 12

Typically, the 12 Hours of Bathurst takes place in the middle of the Australian summer in sweltering temperatures of well over 30°C. Due to the postponement to autumn, the weather is now noticeably cooler. This could jeopardize Shane van Gisbergen’s track record, which is now six years old.

Were it not for the rain. A wet track is expected, especially in training on Friday. Saturday will be the friendliest day with 21°C with only showers. It remains to be seen if the top 10 shootouts will take place on a dry or wet slope.

Racing can be an interesting affair in terms of strategy. Rain is always expected. The race will start at a cool 11 degrees, during the day it could go up to 20 degrees. It will be cloudy all three days.

Datasheet: Jabal Panorama Circuit

– Route length: 6,213 km

Longest straight road: 1,916 km (Conrod Straight)

Curves: 23

Height difference per lap: 174 meters

Color Gamut: Up to 16 percent

Opened: 1938

GT3 Lap Record (SRO BoP): 2: 01.286 min (Shane van Gisbergen, McLaren 650S GT3, 2016)

Distance record: 314 laps (Bentley Team M-Sport, 2019)

Address: Mountain Straight, Bathurst, NSW 2795, Australia

All winners since 2011

2011: Mark Basing / Christopher Mays / Daryl Oyoung (Audi R8 LMS)

2012: Christopher Jones / Christopher Mays / Daryl Oyoung (Audi R8 LMS)

2013: Bernd Schneider/Thomas Jäger/Alex Roloff (Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3)

2014: Craig Lowndes/John Bowie/Mika Salo/Peter Edwards (Ferrari 458 GT3)

2015: Katsumasa Chi / Wolfgang Rip / Florian Strauss (Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3)

2016: Shane van Giesbergen / Alvaro Parenti / Jonathan Webb (McLaren 650S GT3)

2017: Craig Lowndes/Jimmy Winkopp/Tony Philander (Ferrari 488 GT3)

2018: Robin Frijns / Dries Fanthor / Stuart Leonard (Audi R8 LMS GT3)

2019: Dirk Werner / Dennis Olsen / Matt Campbell (Porsche 911 GT3R)

2020: Maxim Solett/Jordan Pepper/Jules Gunnon (Bentley Continental GT3)