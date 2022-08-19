Indonesia, “Putin and Xi Jinping in Bali G20”

“Xi Jinping will come. Putin also told me he will be there,”

(Teleborsa) –This is what Indonesian President Joko Widodo predicted in an interview with BloombergThe Indonesian leader said he confirmed for the first time the presence of the two presidents at the summit scheduled for November. US President Joe Biden has called several times for Russia’s expulsion from the G-20 in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Several officials in the US administration pressured Widodo not to do so

Meanwhile, tension between Washington and Beijing is always high over the issue related to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which according to the Russian Embassy in Washington. “They do not despise lies in unbridled attempts to discredit Russia.” TASS reports it.

for Russian diplomatsUnder Washington’s speech of praise, The Kyiv regime continues to systematically hit the “Zaporizhzhya Power Plant” with missiles, using drones. The “goal” is to create an exclusion zone of up to 30 km and to accuse Russia of nuclear terrorism, ”says the Russian embassy.

As for the news from the camp, during the night the Russians again attacked the city of Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, which was already under attack yesterday (1 dead, 2 wounded). . This was stated by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych, as reported by Ukrinform. The air attack warning went off shortly after 4:00 local time and immediately after Explosions were heard.

