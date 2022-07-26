Indonesia between China and the United States. The chessboard moves in the Indo-Pacific

Indonesian President Widodo is in Beijing for an (extraordinary) meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, the commander of the US armed forces passed through Jakarta. Indonesia is an example of how the US-China bilateralism encapsulates the international relations of some countries

CPC Secretary, Head of State Xi JinpingHe personally met with the Indonesian President, Goku Widodoin Beijing. Face-to-face confrontation is already exciting in itself, because Xi – like China – has adopted a very strict security policy against Covid. It was he who led the country to the excessive precautions of the “zero covid” policy that largely prohibited visits and meetings in the presence of the Chinese leader.

Just look at the agenda that moved Shi from overprotective options to immediately understand the meaning and weight of the reasons why he changed his mind. After his last move from the country was a visit to Myanmar in January 2020, he met in February this year Russian President Vladimir Putin aside For the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Russia is the most important junior partner Which helps the anti-Western Chinese novel.

On June 30, Xi went to Hong Kong to celebrate the 25th anniversaryLadder English: The city-state has a symbolic value, because China there recently suffered pressures on its internal stability due to pro-democracy protests, and then was obliterated and disbanded. For this reason, Beijing wanted to celebrate – on that important day – the success of the difficult management of an internal crisis.

If you entrust Indonesia with similar treatment, it is partly because the policy of overprotection can be gradually relaxed in the near future (and not only in connection with the president’s meetings, but also in the general management of the epidemic by the Chinese government) both why Jokowi Widodo (also called Widodo) is an important partner of China.

Jakarta, the main trading link to Beijing, is a supplier of ferronicel, copper, coal and natural gas to the world’s second largest economy. In 2022, Chinese imports from Indonesia increased by 34.2%; The highest increase is after Russia, which increased its sales to China mainly because it discounted its oil to overcome the isolation it was subjected to by the United States and the European Union after the invasion of Ukraine.

Jokowi He is the rotating chair of the G20: the meeting will take place in Bali, from 15-16 November, and one of the topics you anticipate is whether or not Xi will attend in person (this could mean the final change of those health and security policies). The Indonesian need to play a balanced game. As he himself said after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr ZelenskyIts goal is to be a “communication bridge”. In this case he spoke between Moscow and Kiev, but indicated broader goals.

the day before that Jokowi He arrived in Beijing, and in Indonesia there was the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milliewho met with senior local officials, including his counterpart Andika Percasa. Milley told reporters that Jakarta is of “strategic importance” to US interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Obviously it is, for geographical (and therefore geopolitical) organization and for size (demographic, 275,000 inhabitants, largest Muslim country in the world by number of believers; economic, with Jakarta being the 16th global economy).

Milley – who during the trip denounced the increase in hostile and potentially dangerous maneuvers of Chinese militants against Chinese militants and not only in the region – stressed that his visit serves to strengthen the partnership between Washington and Jakarta. His mission was of the classic type of military diplomacy. But Indonesia – like other countries, not just in the Indo-Pacific – is challenged by the growing ambivalence between the United States and China. Many seek reassurance not to be crushed.

As outlined in the military cooperation agreement with Japan, and with the decision to avoid deploying US aircraft monitoring the China Sea at its bases, Jakarta wants to avoid exposure. He fears that he will end up trapped between the two forces, he fears that being too open to one will exclude him from activities with the other. It seeks to strike a balance while relations between Washington and Beijing, at their lowest level since the opening of diplomatic relations in 1979, permeate a large part of international affairs.