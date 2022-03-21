Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the top three in the tennis world rankings by Rafael Nadal.

The 24-year-old from Hamburg slipped to fourth after the Masters Indian Wells as he lost his opening match. Nadal climbed to third after his recent loss to Taylor Fritz (USA).

Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal kicks Alexander Zverev out of the top three

Novak Djokovic took the lead again. The Serbian, who was not allowed to compete in California because he was not vaccinated, benefited from the early departure of Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who has been at the top for three weeks. After the surprise victory over Nadal (6:3, 7:6), Fritz climbed twelve places and was eighth for the first time in the top ten.

You may also be interested in: Alaba’s “disaster”: mockery and mockery of Real Madrid after the 0:4 match in El Clasico

In the women’s category, Angelique Kerber (Kel) improved by one place to rank 15th best German, behind now first-time Indian Wells winner Ega Swiatek (Poland) and now finalist Maria Sakkari (Greece). In addition to Kerber, only Andrea Petkovic (Darmstadt / 64) is one of the top 100 players from a German perspective.