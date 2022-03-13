Indian Wells – Laksonen vs Bagnes – New outstanding game for Djokovic? – Sports

Henri Laksonen meets Argentine Facundo Bagnes in the first round of the Indian Wells ATP 1000. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is stirring up new excitement.

29-year-old Laksonen (ATP 87) meets Bagnis (ATP 82), who is three years older than him, for the first time in his career. The Argentine left-back beat Andy Murray in a preparatory tournament for the Australian Open, but he hasn’t torn a rope this year.

After 5 straight first-round defeats, he finally reached the quarter-finals in Santiago. In the second round, Laaksonen will meet South African Lloyd Harris (ATP 32).

Will Djokovic get an entry permit?

The field is led by world number one Daniil Medvedev. Rafael Nadal was also attracted to half of the Russian plate. Number 2 in the tournament is Novak Djokovic.

However, it is unclear whether Serbs actually existed. “It has not yet been decided whether it will receive approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ed.) To enter it,” the organizers said.

According to the requirements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), foreign air travelers must provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus. Recently unvaccinated Djokovic stated, He accepts not to go to tournaments.



