India and Russia increase trade through the international north-south corridor

The new itinerary from India to Russia, passing through Iran and Azerbaijan, constitutes the shortest connection between the two countries, reducing logistics costs and transportation time.

This route has facilitated a greater volume of trade between New Delhi and Moscow through Iran in the past three months, according to The Economic Times.

According to experts, the 7,200 km network of highways, sea roads and railways reduces the cost of transportation between the two countries by 30 percent.

The source added that most of the goods currently passing through Iran in this way are shipments between Russia and India.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines Group, better known by its trade name Irisl Group (Iranian Shipping Lines), has allocated 300 vessels to transport goods through this corridor.

Both India and Russia advocate the optimal use of this route to increase bilateral trade, as well as exchanges between New Delhi and Eurasia.

Apart from the expansion of trade, this route will contribute to the further development of infrastructure, including the establishment of new border control points, cargo collection stations, and closer interaction between customs and other regulators in the various countries interested in the corridor.

Speaking at the sixth Caspian Sea summit in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the international north-south corridor as a “transport artery from Saint Petersburg to the ports of Iran and India.”

The new route is also intended to connect the countries of the Caspian Sea region, including Kazakhstan.

Transporting goods between Russia and India through the corridor takes less than 25 days, compared to about 40 days on traditional routes, and is seen as a viable option for Indo-Russian trade amid growing geopolitical challenges.

In the long term, it will be an alternative to the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean and the Bosphorus, as well as the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative in the region.

The international north-south corridor connects the Indian Ocean with the Caspian Sea through the Persian Gulf to Russia and northern Europe, and there are also plans to connect it with the Northern Route through the Russian Arctic to transport goods.

The foundations of the important road were laid in September 2000 by an intergovernmental agreement between Russia, Iran and India, which was ratified by 10 other countries, namely Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Tajikistan, Turkey and Ukraine.

jha / abm