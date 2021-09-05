Index – Tech-Science – After Wi-Fi, here’s the new technology: Li-Fi

Li-Fi wrote in August, US military began testing ‘internet of light’ raketa.

Li-Fi development idea (the concept was created by combining the word Light and the last member of Wi-Fi – editor). I grew up years ago. The essence of the technology is that with a simple modification, the LEDs are converted into an access point,

Which provides not only light but also internet access.

Last month, the US military unveiled a computer designed specifically for this technology, as well as a similar tablet. The Li-Fit is designed to be used by the military both in the field and in the office.

The only problem with that is that if something is blocking the light path, it won’t work.

So if a piece of furniture, a wall, or even a human body gets in the way of the light, it won’t work. Moreover, it is also difficult to cross new distances for longer distances.

In contrast, it is not easy for hackers to gain access to the system externally.

Li-Fi developers have also suggested that using a synthetic material, meta-Surface, can also be used to create a surface on the walls of many objects and buildings that can transmit Li-Fi signals. From these, a comprehensive and coherent system can be created that can function even if it suddenly ceases to exist between two objects. This would make it easier for hackers to infiltrate the system.

However, what is certain is that there is still a long way to go before Li-Fi becomes widespread. According to researchers

So far, even the US military has not announced when it expects to use the technology live.