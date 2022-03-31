Incredible boom in the US: Formula 1 achieves an amazing huge deal

“Drive To Survive” documents the latest boom in Formula 1 in the United States, which the makers of the racing series are now exploiting. In addition to Austin this year, he will also go to Miami, and next season, Verstappen, Hamilton and Company will go to Las Vegas. The history of the race is unusual.

Formula 1 continues to expand in the USA and will host a third race in Las Vegas from the 2023 season. This was announced by the first class at a press conference in the city of baccarat. The Grand Prix is ​​scheduled to take place as a night race on Saturday evening in November. Two Formula 1 races were held in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982.

“This is a great moment for Formula 1 racing,” said Stefano Domenicali, General Manager of Formula 1: “The third race shows the immense appeal of our sport and its growth in the United States.” The Las Vegas circuit will run across the world-famous “The Strip” and will be 6.12 kilometers long, contain 14 corners and three long straits allowing for speeds of over 342 km/h. 50 rolls driven.

Greg Maffi, President of Liberty Media, said: “The iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1 are the perfect fusion of speed and magic. Formula 1 has shown its potential in recent years, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix will take it to a new level.”

Formula 1 has been on the road in Texas for ten years

The Miami Grand Prix celebrates its premiere on May 8, and the American Grand Prix has been held in Austin since 2012. Formula 1 has been owned by the American company Liberty Media since September 2016. In 1981 and 1982, the Las Vegas Grand Prix was held in front of the Caesars Hotel Palace, and scored victories in the Australian premiere of Alan Jones, and in the Italian second edition, Michelle Alburetto.

Formula 1 has received a massive increase in popularity in the US in recent years thanks to the Netflix series “Drive To Survive”. It allowed the racing series to reach a new audience and provided a massive ratings boost to ESPN broadcaster. Critics such as world champion Max Verstappen are complaining about the Netflix series’ escalation.