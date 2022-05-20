In which countries were the cases detected?

Symptoms caused by monkeypox 1:33

(CNN) – Health authorities in many countries have discovered new cases of monkeypox. All health organizations are urging to monitor the disease to avoid it spreading widely in the world.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the case of monkeypox and is communicating with European Union member states and countries participating in the Health Security Committee.

“A rapid risk assessment is being prepared and will be published early next week,” the health agency added.

These are the countries that have confirmed cases of monkeypox:

UK records 20 cases

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday it had detected 11 more cases of monkeypox in England. The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in England since the beginning of May to 20.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said most cases in the UK are mild. “I can confirm that we are getting more doses of effective monkeypox vaccines,” he added.

Italy records three cases

Italian health authorities reported two more cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to three.

Portugal has reported 14 cases

Margarida Tavares, spokeswoman for the working group on monkeypox, in Portugal, said during a briefing on Thursday.

“It is an outbreak because, by definition, an outbreak occurs when we have a higher number of cases than expected, and in this case, we did not expect it, that is, we have not seen it before (in Portugal). It is not normal to see human cases of infection,” Tavares said. Monkeypox virus is thus an outbreak. We already have 14 cases that meet the definition of an outbreak.”

Belgium adds one case

In Belgium, one case was confirmed on Thursday after authorities sent a sample to the Netherlands for testing, Isabelle Brosius of Antwerp’s Institute of Tropical Medicine said. Brosius added that there is a possibility of a second case that is the partner in the confirmed case. “The couple showed similar symptoms, but it was not yet confirmed whether they had the virus,” he said.

Spain confirms 7 cases

On Thursday, Canada, France, Spain and Italy confirmed their first cases of the virus.

In Spain, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, confirmed that seven cases and 22 other cases are being analyzed for possible infections.

“We are convinced that more cases will emerge,” he said.

Canada investigating monkeypox cases in homosexuals 0:26

France, Germany and Sweden announced their first cases

France, Germany and Sweden announced their first cases of monkeypox on Friday.

France’s public health agency said health authorities confirmed the suspected case on Thursday in the Ile-de-France region, according to a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the patient is a 29-year-old man with no travel links to the countries where the virus has been identified, adding that he is not suffering from serious symptoms and is in home quarantine.

The French health agency said that the French epidemiological authorities had opened an investigation into the case.

Australia presents a suspected case

Separately, in Australia, the NSW Health Office said on May 20, 2022 it had identified a probable case of monkeypox in a person who had recently traveled to Europe. The press release added that urgent examinations were carried out that identified a possible case of monkeypox, with confirmation tests being carried out.

The United States is monitoring 6 people who may have monkeypox

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is Six people monitor in the United States for possible monkeypox infection after they sat near an infected traveler who developed symptoms during a flight from Nigeria to the United Kingdom in early May.

Separately, CDC officials are also investigating a confirmed case of monkeypox in a Massachusetts man who recently traveled to Canada. The New York City Department of Health is investigating the possibility of a patient currently at Bellevue Hospital being infected.

“The Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory will conduct initial tests that, if positive, will be sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing,” The department said in a statement This Thursday.

in the United States, The last recorded outbreak of monkeypox was in 2003, when 47 confirmed and probable cases were reported in six states: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “No cases of monkeypox infection have been attributed exclusively to personal contact.”

Monkeypox outbreak in Africa between 2020 and 2022

Dr Ahmed Oguil Oma, acting director of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday that Africa has had the experience of an outbreak of monkeypox.

“There was monkeypox in Africa. During the Covid-19 epidemic, we had at least two outbreaks of monkeypox on the continent. They all went unnoticed. We were able to control them and contain them. But now in other parts of the world it has become Great news,” he said.

These outbreaks occurred between 2020 and 2022 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Cameroon and the Central African Republic, according to Ouma.

“We do not have clear information at the moment that there is a link between the current outbreaks of monkeypox in different regions and the Covid-19 epidemic. Suffice it to say that both pathogens come from animals and reach the human side of the virus. This, although it does not indicate the presence of relationship, showing that the possibility of one affecting the other is something that definitely needs further investigation,” added Dr. Uma.

With reporting by CNN’s Jacqueline Howard, Joseph Attaman and Elias Lemercier.