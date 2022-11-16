In Veronafiere, 140,000 people celebrate their passion for the equestrian world

Verona, November 6, 2022 – Fieracavalli closes its 124th edition today in Veronafiere, cementing its primacy as an international event of reference for the equestrian sector.

In four days (November 3-6) 140,000 presences were reached, with arrivals from 57 countries.

As for the review, it’s a return to the traditional format, after the 2021 edition spanned two weeks, with limited admissions due to the pandemic, which logged 100,000 visitors.

This year the fair was inaugurated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida.

Lorenzo Fontana, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, is also visiting.

Two hundred events enlivened the exhibition’s 12 pavilions, including high-profile sports competitions such as

The only Italian stage of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup, morphological competitions, western disciplines,

Educational presentations and activities.

Fieracavalli has seen many initiatives on the entertainment front for the whole family, with exhibitions in the outdoor areas, the Golden Gala evening and evening openings with a regional food cart gastronomic show.

The breeding sector is always the absolute champion thanks to the 2400 horses of 60 international breeds that have exhibited Italian and foreign biodiversity, with the help of 35 associations.

The public also found the best horse riding equipment and the best saddle touring shows he gave

700 companies from 25 countries.

The next release of Fieracavalli is scheduled for November 2-5, 2023.

Fieracavalli – comments Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere – continues the tradition of success that began 124 years ago and which sees Veronafiere working with the Ministry of Agriculture, ICE-Agenzia, Fise, FEI, AIA, breeding associations, companies and sponsors in promoting the development of a ‘green’ sector in our economy It affects the gross domestic product of more than 3 billion euros and employs more than 50,000 people.

“It is confirmed that the fair is the largest fair in the world for companies operating in the sector and promoting equestrian culture in 360 degrees – explains Maurizio Danes, Managing Director of Veronafiere -. Thanks to its brand value, Fieracavalli acts as a business multiplier for companies that have been able to meet selected buyers At the exhibition with ICE-Agency, the target markets are Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Indonesia, Libya, Thailand, Tunisia, Morocco, Estonia and Latvia.

“Viracavalli is an exceptional event, much loved by those who practice equestrian sports but also by enthusiasts and which undoubtedly represents the international reference fair in which horseback riding occupies an important share,” says Marco Di Paola, President of the Italian Federation of Equestrian Sports. These days we have hosted the best riders in the world at the Jumping Verona pavilion and all the regional competitions and national finals in Arena-Fise.”

Virakavali press release