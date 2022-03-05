In the trailer for Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (Netflix movie), reality and animation are intertwined

In the trailer for Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (Netflix movie), reality and animation are intertwined

original title: Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation, Exit: 03-15-2022. Movie director: Yuichiro Saeki.

The hybrid project is managed by Nobutaka Yoda

Netflix Trailer and poster released today Adam from Eve: Live in Animation (Adam from Eve: for live in animation), a Japanese adventure/musical film told through live-action visuals, 3D computer graphics and traditional 2D animation, curated by study abroad.

Adam by Eve A Live in Animation Netflix Poster 2022The project was attended by author and producer Genki Kawamura (her sky is blue), Director Nobutaka YodaHibiki Yoshizaki (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 three times each time), Waboku, the visual effects group CACHI and Yuuichirou Saeki.

this is official conspiracy:

High school student Aki finds herself in a strange world created by a mysterious entity called “Hitotsume-sama”.

Here she wanders in search of Taqi, the person dear to her who one day disappeared into thin air before her eyes.

Following Taki’s voice, he arrives at Shibuya in a fictional version that is neither a dream nor a reality. And what do you find here?

Among the heroes we find EveAnd the Kind And the anus.

Find below International Trailer (with Italian subtitles) By Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation, which debuted in the Netflix catalog on Tuesday March 15Which gives us a glimpse of its visual appearance:

