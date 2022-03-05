In the trailer for Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (Netflix movie), reality and animation are intertwined

Netflix Trailer and poster released today Adam from Eve: Live in Animation (Adam from Eve: for live in animation), a Japanese adventure/musical film told through live-action visuals, 3D computer graphics and traditional 2D animation, curated by study abroad.

The project was attended by author and producer Genki Kawamura (her sky is blue), Director Nobutaka YodaHibiki Yoshizaki (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 three times each time), Waboku, the visual effects group CACHI and Yuuichirou Saeki.

this is official conspiracy:

High school student Aki finds herself in a strange world created by a mysterious entity called “Hitotsume-sama”.

Here she wanders in search of Taqi, the person dear to her who one day disappeared into thin air before her eyes.

Following Taki’s voice, he arrives at Shibuya in a fictional version that is neither a dream nor a reality. And what do you find here?

Among the heroes we find EveAnd the Kind And the anus.

Find below International Trailer (with Italian subtitles) By Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation, which debuted in the Netflix catalog on Tuesday March 15Which gives us a glimpse of its visual appearance:

© All Rights Reserved

source: Youtube