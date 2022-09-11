In the Coburg area: an archaeological feeling – Coburg

The field at the edge of the district, which has been densely populated since about 800, is by no means the only attraction that district housekeeper Rainer Wessels and the staff of the Antiquities Protection Authority at the Coburg District Office can offer on Sunday. The Wessels family personally presented one of the highlights: the renovated model train station in Wiesenfeld. Open Monument Day opened as a new railway connecting Coburg and Rodach was built over 130 years ago at the request of Duke Ernst II. “Greetings to the Wessels family for the wonderful renovation work and inviting us to their parlour today,” Deputy District Manager Martin Stingel said at the opening. Bernd Hofer, Mayor of Maider, pointed out that the monument should not be seen as something condemnable, but rather should be seen as something very beautiful. The municipality of Maider played the leading role in this year’s Memorial Day. All the buildings you can look at behind closed doors this year were on their grounds. The show was well received by the audience.