In Switzerland, they are committed to avoiding the sale of petrol cars

AMAG, Switzerland’s largest car importer, plans to sell purely electric cars from 2040 and diversify into solar energy systems and heat pumps.

AMAG, which imports cars and sells them to dealers, said on Tuesday it would acquire Swiss leading photovoltaic company Helion to help turn it into a renewable energy company.

The acquisition will create a new energy and mobility division within AMAG. “We want to produce more and more of the electricity that powers the electric vehicles we sell to our partners,” said Helmut Röll, CEO of AMAG.

The company has a long-term plan to use electric vehicle batteries to store solar energy and help stabilize the national electricity grid by providing support during shortages.

Helion’s heat pump business will continue under its new ownership, which is expected to be completed in November. AMAG plans to sell sustainable heating systems to homes that install photovoltaic systems to charge their cars.

AMAG wants to achieve a climate-neutral footprint by 2040, which means increasing the share of electric vehicle sales to 70% of its total sales by 2030 and phasing out all fossil fuel vehicles by 2040.

Earlier this year, Swiss car-sharing company Mobility said it would electrify its fleet of 3,000 vehicles and build a network of charging points across the country.

Mobility has also committed to being a climate-neutral company by 2040 and has embarked on a project to put 50 electric cars back on the grid.

