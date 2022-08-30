In order to make public transportation more attractive, rural areas need their own concepts

The need for public transportation is greater than ever – also in rural areas. This was not only shown by the €9 ticket, which was valid for three months. More and more elderly people have stopped driving, and the awareness of environmentally friendly behavior in daily life is increasing. Due to higher fuel prices, a cheaper alternative to the car looks attractive.

As an intern in the editorial office at Main-Spessart, I currently use public transportation regularly in the area. Early in the morning I sit on the bus from Lohr to Marktheidenfeld every day, and come back in the evening – often with a few other passengers, sometimes alone with the driver. The line from Marktheidenfeld to Würzburg is more common: buses into the city to Würzburg were regularly packed, especially in the early days for the 9 euro ticket.

Compromise between car and bus

So there are full buses in the city and empty ones in the rural areas. How can a compromise between acceptable travel times and good accessibility – making bus travel in the country more attractive at the same time?

One possibility is buses that go faster to the next larger city and don’t serve smaller villages. But this will require additional lines, otherwise all the people who come from neighboring villages and do not move at all will not even come from their own area. In addition to the new express buses, there will be more parking and ride options in “country centres”. In the Main-Spessart district it will be Karlstadt, Gemünden, Lohr and Marktheidenfeld. So you drive a car or bike to the nearest bigger city and park your vehicle there. A public transport ticket can also be used as a parking ticket. You’ll get to your destination faster and without a big bus or train stop.