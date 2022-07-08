In New York, young people embrace poetry with the award “Italians for the Future” – La Voce di New York

In New York, Italian culture is still the hero and for this reason, with the official sponsorship of the Embassy of Italy in the United States, the New York National Poetry Prize competition “Italians for the Future” was born.

Inspired by the theme chosen by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) for the 22nd Week of the Italian Language in the World: “Italians and Young People” and by the 40th edition of the Sicilian Poetry Reading Evening organized by the Castel of the Golfo Social Club in Brooklyn, the award is dedicated to texts in Italian and one of the The beautiful dialects still spoken by Italian communities in the United States.

There are three official age groups for the competition: up to 12 years old; from 13 to 19; From 20 to 35. Those over thirty-five years of age are still invited to participate in an out-of-competition category, and their best work will be published in the volume that will collect the winning words and honorable mentions.

The award jury is chaired by the Director of the Italian Cultural Institute in New York, Fabio Vinotti, and is composed of poets, poets, artists, and representatives from the university world and society.

Representing the three institutions that created it, the organizing committee was formed by Director Fabio Vinotti, Dean of the John de Calandra Italian-American Institute at City University of New York, Anthony Julian Tambori, and CGIE Secretary General Silvana Mangione. who presides over it. The City University of New York is the largest urban university system in the United States, with 25 campuses in New York City, which has trained 13 Nobel Laureates to date.

Entries will be sent to the Italian Cultural Institute: 686 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10065 by September 10.