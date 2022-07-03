In July the holiday is in jeopardy…

Cancellation of summer trips –

In the past two weeks, airlines canceled 41,000 flights between July 1 and September 30 in Europe, of which at least 7,000 were in Italy. However, cancellations will continue and will reach 114,000 between July, August and September. Major problems affect Lufthansa and its subsidiaries Eurowings, Swiss Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Ryanair, easyJet and British Airways.

Called many trade unions

strike on July 17

: More inconveniences on the way. In the coming weeks, things could get even worse, mainly because more people will be traveling for tourism.

Busy stations in Fiumicino –

It is a “crazy desire” to fly, after a long period of “withholding” due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic and then gradually loosened, which prompted many tourists to fly in the first weekend of July, thus congesting the stations. Fiumicino Airport. “After two years we couldn’t wait to leave – says a couple in their thirties heading to Palma de Mallorca. – We really missed the trip, the vacation abroad.” “We wanted to go to Greece last year. However, unfortunately – says a Romanian student. – The state of emergency due to Covid prevented us from doing so. Finally we are leaving today.” “A week of relaxation awaits us – he adds – in Zakynthos, among sea turtles, swimming in the crystal sea and romantic walks on white beaches.” Then there are many tourists, many of them from the United States, who arrive in Fiumicino out of a desire to visit the beautiful country, starting from the capital. “We will stay three days in Rome. After that – says an American who arrived with his wife on an ETA flight from Miami – we will move to Naples, but we will also go to Capri and the Amalfi Coast. What’s better than a vacation like this?”.

Germany: chaos in air transport and minister blames companies –

Chaos is growing at German airports as passengers are forced to queue for hours at control points, due to staff shortages, due to the pandemic. According to Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, who spoke to Handelsblatt, “something has gone wrong in the sector”, where despite state help, many employees have been fired or have chosen to reorient themselves so as not to suffer the social safety nets raised during Covid. The transport sector is not only affected by the phenomenon: gastronomy and tourism are equally affected. According to Hill, 60% of people placed on a “short week” have refocused and left the job they held before the pandemic. The minister sees that part of the responsibility lies with companies, and demands to “make working conditions more attractive” in order to attract new employees, especially among young people. In recent days, Lufthansa announced the cancellation of 2,200 flights during the summer precisely because of the personal emergency.

Spain, flights canceled due to strikes on Ryanair and EasyJet –

The strikes by Ryanair and easyJet employees are also causing inconvenience at Spanish airports: according to the American Federation, which called for the protest, one Ryanair flight and 8 easyJet flights were canceled, while more than 100 aircraft of the two companies were delayed. One of the main demands of the striking workers is to improve contractual terms. The easyJet employee protest is expected to continue for another six days in July (in addition to the first, second, third, fifteenth, sixteenth, seventeenth, twenty-ninth, thirty-first and thirty-first days). Even in recent days some harassment has been recorded at Spanish airports, reports the Iberian press.

In France the most dangerous case –

The first days of July and the first departure for the holidays also for the French, who in many cases saw the expected beginning of the holidays turn into a nightmare: flights were canceled, many others were delayed for hours, passengers overnighted at airports and great difficulty even just approaching the terminals . E at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris was inaccessible by car and passengers were advised to head to the furthest car park and wait for the bus from there.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had asked companies to preemptively cancel 17% of incoming and outgoing flights from the main French airport due to the backlog of employee strikes in recent days. The straw that broke the camel’s back was the protest of the firefighters, which has resulted in some paths being closed since yesterday. Protests have continued unabated in recent days, with ground staff, observers, corporate agents and airport workers complaining about burdensome work schedules and impossible shifts due to a now chronic staff shortage.

but this is not all. Airlines had to contend with a technical malfunction that left at least 1,500 bags stranded at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport, making it difficult for travelers from around the world to hand luggage. This was, then, the least of the many problems that have plagued travelers this summer. Paris Aéroport said its baggage-handling system experienced a technical glitch on Friday, July 1, leaving 15 flights without baggage. According to the director, the airport in general handled about 1,300 flights on Friday. Union activists said many passengers flew without baggage, apparently due to the indirect effects of the original collapse. The event occurred as airport workers at French airports went on strike to demand more hires and pay raises to keep pace with inflation.

Due to the strike, after Friday morning cancellations, another 14% of flights were canceled on Saturday. Passengers were notified days in advance. Unions plan to continue the strike on Sunday. They have threatened to renew the strike next weekend if negotiations with the company’s management fail to find a compromise.

here london –

So far, French airports have largely escaped the recent chaos in

Airports in London, Amsterdam and other European cities (such as Portugal and Belgium) and the United States

. Airlines and airports that cut jobs during Covid are struggling to keep up with rising demand as travel resumes after two years of virus-related restrictions.

So, there is also harassment in the UK, where the Civil Aviation Authority has imposed a new limit on flights from London Gatwick Airport from July 1 to August 31. Thus, the second largest airport in London will reduce the number of daily flights in July to 825 and in August 850, usually over 900. The employees of the second largest airline in Europe, British Airways, have decided, in fact, to join the strikes that include the entire aviation sector Transport. In addition to cancellations, there has been and still is the problem of flight delays and a mess of lost luggage: photos from London of thousands of baggage crowded into the center of the building due to a malfunction have spread across the world.