In Italy, 123 technical projects have been linked to the Chinese army

In Europe, there are 3,000 researchers developing technologies with scientists associated with the Chinese military. are the results, reported by Media AirFrom the investigation project # Chinese science investigationsa collaboration between eleven European newspapers, led by the Dutch newspaper follow the money And from corrective. More than 350,000 scientific studies conducted in partnership between Chinese and European universities, from 2000 to the present, have been collected and analyzed.

Algorithms that can recognize a person by how they type keys on a keyboard, new facial recognition technologies, navigation systems for drones or for driving ultra-fast underwater vehicles: these are just a few of the hundreds of studies conducted by universities. With Chinese universities, which could have important military applications. The alarm has already been raised by intelligence agencies across Europe, who, especially since the United States began limiting Chinese scientists’ access to their countries, have found that the scale of academic cooperation between China and Europe, especially in the high-tech field, remains high. Relatively new sectors: automated guided vehicles (drones and others), artificial intelligence, aeronautical technologies.

Of the 2,994 ongoing collaborations with Chinese institutes, almost half are in the UK: 1,389. In Italy, in sixth place after Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, France and Spain, there are 123. “Italy, at least according to research by this consortium, ranks Seventh in cooperation with military institutions, with only 123 studies”, it is read. However, our country was among the first to open its doors to academic exchange with China. The first intergovernmental scientific cooperation agreement with China dates back to 1978, and according to MIUR data, there were 939 bilateral university cooperations between the two countries between 2007 and today alone.”

“It is a critical challenge for our time,” he commented. Lorenzo MarianiResearcher at the Institute of International Affairs. It is difficult to understand what should prevail between the values ​​that underpin scientific cooperation and the security issues it generates. It is a political choice: how democracies should act today, wherever they exist competitor Willing to exploit the benefits offered by democratic values ​​to their advantage? “.

Research needs money and Beijing dreams of becoming a technology powerhouse: two interests dangerously converging. The concerns of intelligence agencies are different, from geopolitical to human rights ones.

An example above all that Mariani mentioned in his report is the technology that Italy purchased from the Chinese multinationals Hikvision and Dahua. Indeed, between 2017 and 2019 surveillance cameras produced by these companies were purchased and installed in the offices of 134 plaintiffs, at the airports of Rome and Milan, as well as in the offices of the Rai. Also from Dahua, at the beginning of the epidemic, 19 thermal scanners with facial recognition technology were purchased to monitor Palazzo Chigi. It appears that the technologies provided by these companies are also used in monitoring facilities in Xinjiang, the Chinese province where The Uyghur minority is persecuted by the Chinese regime. If human rights violations were not enough, it was later established that the cameras equipped with secondary memories were able to connect to Chinese servers and transmit information, “a specific technology, which was not included in the information provided to customers,” Mariani reports.