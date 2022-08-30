In his fight to undo the Twitter takeover, Elon Musk has just found another argument: a snitch.

The arrival of a new episode of the TV series Elon Musk and Twitter. Billionaire creator of Tesla and SpaceX becomes Twitter’s largest shareholder after investment $2.9 billion Then she offered to buy the social network of 43 billion dollars. The proposal will not last long, and in a few weeks He started trying Withdrawing from the processwhich leads to long exchange The back and forth is getting worse now with a surprise guest.

Peter Zatko. This is the name of the person who was the head of security on Twitter. Zatko became a kind of “snitch” and once off the social network Criticize Management of the personal data of its users by the company. Based on your feedbackOn Twitter, the software was not up to date and administrators withheld information about its security breaches and lack of user data protection.

Musk wants to take advantage. Elon Musk, who already announced it Withdraw offer to buy On July 8, sent Another letter To Twitter’s board of directors confirms its withdrawal from the operation and cites new arguments for this withdrawal. First, he was relying on the fact that spam and the number of bots on the platform were much higher than those indicated by Twitter, but now he wants to take advantage of Zatko’s statements and call him to testify as a witness.

“heinous violations”. in that modification Registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk’s lawyers, according to Zatko, point out how “flagrant data privacy violations expected of a company like Twitter” were committed. They argue that this would be a breach of trust in Twitter and should be reason enough to cancel the purchase initiated by Musk.

A long awaited trial. Zatko has been subpoenaed by both Musk’s attorneys and Twitter. He will join more than 100 people, banks and foundations who will also testify in one of the most remarkable judicial processes in recent times. This process will start on October 17th, and will likely reveal various interesting data about a process that is just nonsense.